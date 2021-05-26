NFL easing virus guidelines for fully vaccinated personnel
The NFL and the players' association are reportedly issuing new virus safety protocols as teams begin gearing up for mini camps, and, later, summer camp. The new guidelines strongly incentivizes full vaccination for players, coaches and staffers, including the dropping of daily testing and mask mandates, as well as the easing of travel restrictions and quarantine rules in the case of suspected exposure, among others, according to Lindsay Jones of The Athletic.www.audacy.com