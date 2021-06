#10 Mississippi State improved their record to 38-13 overall and 18-10 in the Southeastern Conference on Thursday. With a 4-2 road victory at Alabama, the Bulldogs also took over sole possession of 4th place in the SEC standings. State is currently two games out of first place in the SEC behind #1 ranked Arkansas. There are just two games remaining in the regular season schedule, so the Bulldogs will be eliminated from conference title contention with either a loss or an Arkansas win.