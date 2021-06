It wasn't quite the finish the Burlingame softball team had hoped for, but it's one the program will never forget. Playing at the Class 2-1A state tournament for just the second time in program history, the Bearcats reached the state championship game with a 3-1 victory over Belle Plaine before falling 6-0 to powerhouse Colgan in the championship game. It marked the highest state finish for any Burlingame program in several decades.