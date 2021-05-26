New WWU report cites these key threats to the Salish Sea ecosystem

Reef-net fishing technology is unique to the Salish Sea, where it was devised at least 1,800 years ago as a way to intercept vast midsummer runs of sockeye salmon as they passed through the San Juans and southern Gulf Islands on their way to the Fraser River. Reef nets were closely associated with the Northern Straits Salish language, spoken by ancestors of present-day Saanich, Samish, Songhees, Sooke, and Lummi communities of lower Vancouver Island and mainland Western Washington, although reef-net crews also often included in-laws from Halkomelem and Lushootseed speaking villages to the north and south of the Straits Salish linguistic area. Reef-net "gears" are easily recognized as pairs of canoes or floats, between which were suspended nets and funnel-like leads facing into the current. Part 1 of this two-part history describes how and where reef nets work, and details the complex technology and social organization that allowed Coast Salish reef-net sites to produce salmon on an industrial scale.