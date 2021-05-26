newsbreak-logo
New WWU report cites these key threats to the Salish Sea ecosystem

By Robert Mittendorf
Tri-City Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban sprawl and climate change remain a major threat to the Salish Sea, according to a new report from Western Washington University. Lead author Kathryn Sobocinski and others examined the region’s diverse creatures and habitat as a single ecosystem in the 275-page report, which was published May 20 by WWU’s Salish Sea Institute.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Marine Science#Pacific Ocean#Global Population#Global Studies#Environmental Science#International Studies#Wwu#Salish Sea Institute#Coast Salish#Ecosystem Decline#Environmental Studies#Atmospheric Rivers#Population Growth#Indigenous People#Larger Fish#Sea Level Rise#Seabirds#Bellingham Bay Shorelines#Salmon
