May 8—An incentive package designed to help jumpstart Verso Corp.'s idled Duluth paper mill is headed to the City Council Monday night. ST Paper has been negotiating to purchase the mill and convert it to tissue paper production at an anticipated cost of about $54 million. If councilors approve, the city is prepared to abate up to $600,000 in future property taxes to be paid by ST Paper and offer the company a $242,000 forgivable loan, so long as it creates and continues to employ the equivalent of at least 80 full-time staff members on an ongoing basis.