Charities

United Way Kicks Off Summer Reading Program “Scavenger Hunting Books”

By MyParisTexas
Posted by 
myparistexas.com
myparistexas.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United Way of Lamar County (UWLC) is kicking off their new Summer Reading Program “Scavenger Hunting Books” on Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at Bywaters Park. At the Kick-Off an outside Scavenger Hunt will be held in the park and free books and goody bags will be distributed. UWLC Educational Program Coordinator Sabrina Rosson will be at the event to explain how the summer reading program works, including the great prizes that can be won.

