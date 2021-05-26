United Way Kicks Off Summer Reading Program “Scavenger Hunting Books”

A.H. Meadows Library’s Summer Reading Program for pre-K through 5th grade is called “Tails and Tales.” The program will run from June 7 to July 29. Children may earn a prize for every five books they read or have read to them. In all, there are eight prizes. Reading logs and goodie bags may be picked up beginning Monday, June 7 at the Library, which is located inside Midlothian High School at 923 S. 9th Street. Library hours throughout the summer are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Friday and Sunday.