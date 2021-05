Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A battery charging in the garage may have been to blame for a house fire in rural Kasson early today. That's according to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, which indicates the fire was reported just before 1 AM at 27264 Highway 34 East of Kasson. The homeowners, Tom and Margie Bigalke, told the 911 dispatcher there was a fire in their garage and smoke in their home.