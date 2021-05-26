Pleasanton's first cricket pitch opens at Alisal Elementary
Cricket competition has officially come to Pleasanton, now that the community's first designated pitch has opened at Alisal Elementary School. Created in partnership between the Pleasanton Unified School District and local youth cricket group Cricket for Cubs, the new field will provide a much-needed space for the increasingly popular sport and serve as a way to help local residents feel like their interests are reflected in their community, according to local officials.pleasantonweekly.com