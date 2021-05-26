newsbreak-logo
Kingston, NY

Kingston seeks help administering pandemic aid

By staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Steven T. Noble announced that a Request for Proposals (RFP) has been issued for an independent consultant to assist in the creation of an Economic Recovery Plan for the City of Kingston. The city of Kingston is expected to receive approximately $17 million as a part of the federal...

