Kingston seeks help administering pandemic aid

KINGSTON – Ulster County Executive Ryan announced that the first round of $500 checks from Ulster County’s Project Resilience Universal Basic Income (UBI) Pilot Program has gone out to residents selected to participate. Announced in County Executive Ryan’s State of the County address in February, the program received over 4,200 applicants. The University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) Center for Guaranteed Income, serving as the research lead for the project, selected 100 qualifying individuals to participate in the program and 100 individuals to participate in the control group of the study through a lottery system. Participating residents have reported that they plan to use funds to pay for critical needs such as medical expenses, paying down student debt, and working to become a first time home buyer.