On Today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment, it seems that not everyone is happy with Netflix's most recent round of Sandman casting announcements. Sandman co-creator/series executive producer Neil Gaiman makes his feelings clear about the negative backlash to the casting of actors like Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. A group of fans has released an extended cut of the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie featuring previously undiscovered deleted scenes from the film. The new version extends Super Mario Bros. from its original runtime of 104 minutes to a robust 125 minutes. And finally, Chris Hemsworth has been spotted on the set of Thor 4 looking especially RIPPED for his role.