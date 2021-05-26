How much sodium should I eat per day?

Mixing up your diet will relieve bored taste buds and help you load up on a greater diversity of nutrients to support your training and nutrition efforts. And there are some other perks worth noting that come with broadening your culinary horizons. An investigation in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that individuals who presented tendencies for food neophobia—a reluctance to try unfamiliar foods—had overall lower-quality diets and were at a greater risk for certain health conditions like diabetes. And research in the Journal of Nutrition discovered that people who include a greater variety of healthy foods (read: not pumpkin spice ice cream) in their daily menu had an easier time maintaining healthy body weight. So it’s time to take your menu off repeat. These just might be the best nutritious foods you aren’t eating.