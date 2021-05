Even if you and your partner resolve conflicts in a healthy way, fighting never feels good. There may be awkward tension between you, you might be nursing puffy eyes from crying, and hurt feelings don't always just go away. You might need some time to get your thoughts together in order to argue productively, or space if your emotions are raw and you're not ready to dive back into your regular dynamic yet. That's OK! When you need a fun, easy distraction, finding happy movies to watch after a fight with your partner can make all the difference.