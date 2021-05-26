Julianna Margulies’ 2021 Summer Reads

After a quarter-century (or 25 years, we're never sure which sounds less "eternal") of handing out judgements and waves of attitude from the bench, Judge Judy Sheindlin will be hanging up her Judge Judy gavel- but she won't be gone for long (and will still be holding on to the title of being one of television's highest-paid on-air hosts). With what's looking like a 2022 premiere, Sheindlin will be returning for Amazon-owned IMDb TV's Judy Justice, a court show format with a twist in that it will have more of an arbitration-style approach to it. And she will be very well compensated for it when she does- a matter she's always been more than fine discussing. "Without giving you specifics, because that's a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It's been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life," Sheindlin explained to THR in regards to her reported $47 million per year deal on Judge Judy. "So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were."