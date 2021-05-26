Alberta premier eyes full capacity at CFL games this summer

An unwavering commitment to getting on the ice safely during an ever-changing season made all the difference for Alberta's Jr. A hockey loop. “I think it’s the commitment that the league made and our teams made and our whole communities made to play,” said AJHL commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk, who calls Okotoks home. “Yes, there were some challenges just like there were across every other business, and I think we really came together as a league and collectively committed to our athletes.