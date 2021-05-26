newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DOJ Announces Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care Fraud Related to COVID-19

By U.S. Department of Justice
YubaNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Justice today announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.

yubanet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Law Enforcement Agencies#Federal Agencies#U S Justice Department#The Department Of Justice#American#Cms#Fbi#Oig#The Provider Relief Fund#Medlogic#Hhs Centers For Medicare#Miami Strike Force#Arrayit Corporation#Panda Conservation Group#Gulf Coast Strike Force#Vitas Laboratories Llc#Ncdf#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Boca Toxicology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sebastian County, ARArkansas Business

Sebastian County Lab Owner Charged in Multimillion-Dollar Health Care Fraud

A 42-year-old Sebastian County man has been charged with health care fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud the federal government of more than $88 million. Billy Joe Taylor, 42, of Lavaca, is the owner and operator of Vitas Laboratories LLC of Barling (Sebastian County) and Beach Tox LLC of Torrance, California. He allegedly used access to patient and medical provider information from previous lab testing orders to file phony claims for tests, including COVID-19 tests, that were never ordered or performed, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Fraud Crimesjustice.gov

Final Defendant Sentenced in $80 Million Health Care Fraud Conspiracy

A Florida man was sentenced today to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Alberto Orian Gonzalez-Delgado, 46, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud on March 4. Gonzalez-Delgado is the last remaining defendant in this case to be sentenced. Eduardo Rubal, 41, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 210 months; Vicente Gonzalez Acosta, 50, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 188 months; Alexander Fernandez, 49, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 120 months; Yaxing Tapanes, 24, of Hialeah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 97 months; Jose Carlos Valladares Rivera, 43, of Miami, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to 97 months; Hector Suarez Gonzalez, 45, of Hialeah, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and was sentenced to 78 months; Antonio Jimenez, 54, of Hialeah, was sentenced to 48 months.
Fresno, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Fresno Woman Charged with COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Benefits Fraud

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury brought a six-count indictment against Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, today charging her with mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft for submitting unemployment insurance claims applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury and Disaster Loans using stolen identities, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Sebastian County, ARArkansas Online

Sebastian County man accused of health care fraud

A Sebastian County man was indicted in connection with health care fraud in a scheme to rob more than $88 million from the United States, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. Billy Joe Taylor, 42, of Central City, who owns and operates testing...
Fraud Crimesbeckershospitalreview.com

14 charged in $143M COVID-19 scams, Justice Department says

The Justice Department criminally charged 14 people, including a telemedicine company executive and physician, across seven federal district courts for their alleged participation in Medicare scams that exploited COVID-19 and resulted in millions of dollars of fraudulent billings, according to a May 26 news release. The scams allegedly took place...
Fraud CrimesGovExec.com

Justice Department Launches New COVID-19 Fraud Task Force

The attorney general announced on Monday a new task force to combat COVID-19 fraud that will involve multiple agencies. Over the last 14 months as the federal government has been spending trillions of dollars on pandemic and economic relief, one area of major concern and focus has been waste, fraud and abuse of funds, especially with the Small Business Administration's programs and stimulus payments. President Biden has been encouraging rigorous oversight of funds, invoking what he championed in 2009 when former President Obama put him in charge of implementing the Recovery Act.
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden asks intel community to 'redouble' efforts probing COVID-19 origins | Democrats announce plan to begin crafting public option insurance bill | Lawsuit challenges Arkansas abortion ban

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Health Care. We have good news for the “pandemic pets.”. A vast majority of households that adopted a dog or a cat since March 2020 still have their pets, and 87 percent of owners say they are not considering rehoming their pet in the next three months, according to a survey by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Public HealthNBC New York

NY Announces New COVID-19 Guidance for Child Care and Camp Programs

New York released updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs in the state that include protocols for COVID testing, capacity limits to adhere to social distancing and sanitation among other requirements. The updated guidelines, effective Wednesday, call for these facilities and...