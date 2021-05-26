Sonoma County airport sees April uptick in passengers

It’s no secret that people from all over the world are drawn to Northern California for its oceanside cliffs, wooded trails and specialty vineyards. You probably wouldn’t have guessed it, but the state is also home to award-winning breweries and a growing local beer culture to match Napa and Sonoma’s claim to fame. Nestled between Marin and Mendocino Counties, Sonoma County boasts a pristine coastline, California redwood groves and rolling farmland, embodying everything that distinguishes the West Coast from the rest of the country. The variety of breweries in and around the hub of Santa Rosa channel Sonoma County’s independent spirit and agricultural history; each one takes a slightly unique approach to an ancient craft, and you’ll taste the difference. Design your next California brewery tour based on our list of hand-picked local gems; believe it or not, beer can be at the heart of wine country.