newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County airport sees April uptick in passengers

northbaybusinessjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYear-over-year flights at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in April took off at a level unseen since the pandemic shut down all airline travel more than a year ago, according to the facility, which released the numbers on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and the newest carrier, Avelo Airlines, collectively...

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Burbank, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles M. Schulz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Officials#State Officials#Avelo Airlines#The Business Journal#Sonoma County Airport#Airport Figures#April#San Francisco Flights#Year Over Year Flights#Airline#March#Carrier#Denver#This Week#Passengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Memorial Day travelers flood Sonoma County amid staffing shortages

This Memorial Day weekend, some Sonoma County businesses say they are getting back to their previous “normal” busy for a summer holiday after pandemic-related restrictions wiped out most of last year’s business. Others say they have more customers than they know what to do with. “Five months ago, we were...
PetsPosted by
BoardingArea

Pet Peeve: Airline Travel Bank Funds that are Difficult to Use

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your Memorial Day Weekend is going well. While planning our upcoming trip to Hawaii (and dealing with expensive rental cars), I had to make some airline flight changes and rediscovered my pet peeve regarding airline travel bank funds. I have run into this issue with Alaska Airlines and JetBlue, but I’m sure the issue exists on other airlines too. Nick at Frequent Miler ran into a related issue with United Airlines yesterday.
Oakland, CAStreetInsider.com

No alcohol on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers till end of July

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Friday it will not resume alcohol services on board until the end of July, ditching its plans to restart next month, following a recent surge in in-flight disruptions by passengers. "Given the recent uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions inflight, we have...
Sonoma County, CAsonomasun.com

Sonoma County hits 70% vaccine figure

Seven out of 10 Sonoma County residents age 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials announced today. The total of 305,501 residents who have received at least one dose equals 70 percent of the county’s 434,000 residents age 12 and older. Sonoma County has administered 543,222 total doses, and continues to outpace the state and nation in the rate of vaccine doses administered.
Sonoma County, CAPosted by
Forbes

Summer Is Brewing: A Beer Tour Of Sonoma County

It’s no secret that people from all over the world are drawn to Northern California for its oceanside cliffs, wooded trails and specialty vineyards. You probably wouldn’t have guessed it, but the state is also home to award-winning breweries and a growing local beer culture to match Napa and Sonoma’s claim to fame. Nestled between Marin and Mendocino Counties, Sonoma County boasts a pristine coastline, California redwood groves and rolling farmland, embodying everything that distinguishes the West Coast from the rest of the country. The variety of breweries in and around the hub of Santa Rosa channel Sonoma County’s independent spirit and agricultural history; each one takes a slightly unique approach to an ancient craft, and you’ll taste the difference. Design your next California brewery tour based on our list of hand-picked local gems; believe it or not, beer can be at the heart of wine country.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Temperatures to heat up in Sonoma County for Memorial Day weekend

The weather is warming up around Sonoma County just in time for Memorial Day weekend with some places expected to see near record temperatures. By Monday, inland areas will have temperatures in the upper 80s or high 90s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Sarasota, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Airport sets passenger record for the second month in a row

For the second month in a row, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) has broken its passenger traffic record. Passenger traffic at SRQ totaled 294,165 passengers in April. The record broke the previous all-time record set in March, with 277,590 passengers, according to a statement. Compared to April 2020, the traffic for April 2021 was up 2,920%.
Travelfox5ny.com

Delta says domestic travel demand recovered, hits pre-pandemic levels

NEW YORK - Delta airlines announced that bookings for domestic travel this summer have fully recovered and will even surpass pre-pandemic levels further into the season. During a conference call Tuesday, Delta airlines president Glen Hauenstein said that bookings for domestic travel would in June have 100% recovered with "With forward-bookings above 2019 levels."
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

As coronavirus pandemic recedes, Petaluma’s summer festival lineup takes shape

The Petaluma Music Festival is returning this summer, live and in-person. The Rivertown Revival is not. Reportedly waiting until 2022 to invite its fans back to the McNear Peninsula, the eccentric annual Revival is joined in postponement by Penngrove’s 4th of July Parade and Duncans Mills’ Civil War Days, and the Sonoma-Marin Fair, all three taking a rain check for the second year in a row.
TravelTravelPulse

Alaska Airlines To Begin Nonstop Service to Belize in November

Alaska Airlines has announced that it will begin new nonstop seasonal service to Belize City (BZE), Belize beginning November 19, 2021. The service will operate four times weekly between Los Angeles and Belize City and twice weekly between Seattle and Belize City. Fares begin at $199 for Los Angeles and $249 for Seattle.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Airport To Stop COVID Passenger Screenings

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Eastern Iowa Airport plans to no longer ask passengers health-screening questions related to COVID-19 as of July 1st. The program started in January as a way to identify possible COVID-19 issues. The announcement is another sign that things are starting to return to normal when it comes to traveling by air. Flyers are still required to wear masks on airplanes and in airports.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Fully Vaccinated Sonoma County Man Dies of Coronavirus

The most recent death from COVID-19 in Sonoma County happened to someone who was fully vaccinated. County officials report that the death occurred last Thursday when a man over the age of 64 died in a hospital. Though no specifics were given, health officials say the man had other significant medical conditions that led to his death. Despite this death, health officials are still crediting the vaccine with bringing down the number of deaths in Sonoma County. Fatalities peaked in December, January, and February with 147 reported deaths from COVID-19. In March, April, and May so far, 17 deaths from coronavirus have been reported.