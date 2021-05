MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A young California paramedic was killed in a crash on his way to work on Friday, officials say. Riggs Ambulance Service Inc. Paramedic Marc Trujillo, 24, was driving his truck to work on Friday morning when the vehicle went off the road and then crashed into a power pole, according to ABC 30. Officials said it appeared Trujillo had overcorrected after his truck drifted off the road onto dirt and gravel.