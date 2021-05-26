Nonbinary teen spearheading Pride paint job for Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower

On Thursday, May 27th at 11:30 a.m. Rancho Los Alamitos will host a Facebook Live event to honor local leaders Bonnie Lowenthal and John Hancock. This virtual event replaces the Rancho’s Cottonwood Awards Luncheon, an annual business networking event, and fundraiser that honors individuals and organizations for their leadership and community impact while raising critical funds to support the Rancho’s educational mission. The general public is invited to watch this event on the Rancho’s Facebook page @RanchoLosAlamitos. No invitation or link is required, but viewers must have a Facebook account to access the event.