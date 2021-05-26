newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

NYT Scolds Pride Organizers for Not Tolerating NYPD Abuse

By Steven Keehner
FAIR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn editorial in the New York Times (5/18/21) condemning New York City Pride organizers for excluding police contingents from the annual parade is not just baffling, but extremely dangerous. In one piece, the Times editorial board disregards historical context, current affairs and the realities that queer people face today. The...

fair.org
#Nypd#Nyt#Profiling#Gay Pride#Lesbian Pride#Police Violence#Cops Police#Nyt#The New York Times#Republican#Gay City News#Stonewall Inn#Nypd Abuse#Nypd Violence#Pride Organizers#Pride Parades#Pride Celebrations#Pride Participants#Lgbtq Activists#Lgbtq People
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Pride Month organizers to draw attention to anti-transgender laws

Tuesday marks the beginning of Pride Month, and LGBTQ groups say they plan on drawing attention this year to the anti-transgender bills making their way through state legislatures across the country. GOP-backed measures targeting transgender people have picked up steam in recent months, ranging from bills banning trans girls from...
MinoritiesNevada Appeal

Guy Farmer: Black racism in Chicago

African-American politician Lori Lightfoot is the mayor of Chicago, the Murder Capital of America. Lightfoot doesn't like negative press coverage about the violent epidemic of shooting incidents and deaths in her city, so she's proposed a novel approach to bad news: black racism. From now on, the mayor will only...
New York City, NYNY1

De Blasio pushes Pride organizers to allow police officers

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that there is a “dialogue” with organizers of the city’s Pride march to reverse their decision to ban uniformed police and correction officers from participating in the festivities. De Blasio called the ban “wrong,” and said it was disrespectful to gay and lesbian officers...
Minoritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Anti-transgender legislation reignites classroom hardships for trans students

(NEW YORK) — Esmée Silverman, an openly transgender senior in Massachusetts, says her high school experience “had a lot of its ups and downs … mostly downs.”. Silverman, 19, came out to her close friends and family in her freshman year amid the Trump administration’s rollback of protections for the transgender community. Then-President Donald Trump rescinded protections that allowed transgender students to use restrooms that matched their gender identity and placed a ban on transgender troops in the military. She said these laws furthered anti-trans sentiment among her peers, and the pressures from the national political climate have made life as a young transgender teen harder.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Dua Lipa Condemns Organization’s NYT Ad That Accused Her of Antisemitism

Dua Lipa responded yesterday to an organization that placed a full-page ad in Saturday’s issue of The New York Times that accused her of antisemitism, The Associated Press reports. The ad from Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and the World Values Network focused on Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid, claiming the women “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” The letter argued that criticisms of Israel and Zionism were forms of antisemitism. Lipa called the letter a “blatant misrepresentation of who [she is] and what [she] stand[s] for.” Find the ad and her response below.
Minoritiesamericanmilitarynews.com

NYPD should be allowed to march in Pride Parade: Mayor de Blasio

It’s a “mistake” to ban a group of gay police officers with the NYPD from marching in next year’s Pride Parade, Mayor de Blasio said Monday. “Officers who are members of the LGBT community [want] to march and express their pride and their solidarity with the community and their desire to keep changing the NYPD and changing the city,” he said at a press conference. “That’s something I think should be embraced.”
New York City, NYNY Daily News

The Pride Parade’s anti-police insult: A gay NYPD officer speaks out

In June 2019, I stepped onto the stage in NYPD police headquarters’ auditorium to deliver the first-ever security brief to the LGBTQIA+ community in preparation for Pride that month. The occasion was in many ways historic. It was WorldPride, an international celebration that came to New York City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. The police commissioner rose to the occasion to issue a formal and unequivocal apology for the police raid that incited several days of protest, ultimately igniting the American gay rights movement. I took the opportunity to publicly acknowledge my identity as a gay man, knowing I had the support of my colleagues and my leadership.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Daily News

No pride in police? Shame on the Gay Pride Parade for excluding representatives of the NYPD

A quarter-century has passed since gay NYPD cops sued for and won the right to march in the annual Pride Parade in their police uniforms, notching a small victory in the decades-long battle to end anti-LGBT discrimination within the now 36,000-uniformed-member force. The long arc of history just bent the wrong way. The woke folk at Heritage of Pride, the nonprofit that’s run the parade since ...
New York City, NYNY1

Mayor calls NYC Pride ban of NYPD a 'mistake'

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out on Monday against the recent decision by the organizers of the city's Pride celebrations to ban all law enforcement groups from taking part in next month's events, calling it “a mistake." The ban by NYC Pride would last until at least 2025 and includes...
MinoritiesPublishers Weekly

'New York Times' Journalists Tell Children: Black Lives Matter

Little more than a year after millions of Americans of all ages and races took to the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, denouncing systemic racism and demanding social reform, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will publish a history of the Black Lives Matter movement for middle grade readers. Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter by New York Times journalists Veronica Chambers and Jennifer Harlan and the NYT staff will be released on August 17 under HMH’s Versify children’s imprint curated by Kwame Alexander.
Reading, PAberkscountyliving.com

Celebrating Pride

What started as a day to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots – a significant catalyst for the Gay Rights Movement – has expanded into a month of reflection, education and celebration. This Pride Month, we’re highlighting what pride means to three local leaders and what they are doing in the local LGBTQ+ community and beyond to spread inclusion, diversity and love.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

Tulsa race massacre at 100: an act of terrorism America tried to forget

Racial terror has long been the go-to response for aggrieved whites in America. The insurrectionists waving Confederate flags who attacked the Capitol on 6 January to overthrow the results of the 2020 national elections weren’t an anomaly. The intimidation, disempowerment and humiliation of the “other” to maintain entitled rights has been a recurring narrative since the arrival of European colonizers in America and the growth of the slave trade.
MinoritiesColumbian

Survey confirms deep-rooted racism and discrimination in U.S. military

For Stephanie Davis, who grew up with little, the military was a path to the American dream, a realm where everyone would receive equal treatment. She joined the Air Force in 1988 and steadily advanced over the course of decades, becoming a flight surgeon, a commander of flight medicine at Fairchild Air Force Base and, eventually, a lieutenant colonel.
Denver, COWestword

Op-Ed: What Are the Answers to American Gun Violence?

The 2020-2021 school year, with instruction in remote settings, brought more challenges than most school years. Additionally, civic engagement grew more important than ever, as movements for racial justice gained momentum and democracy was threatened from multiple fronts. What was a teacher to do? While it sometimes seemed scary or counterintuitive, an important action was to get out of the way. Yes, teachers need to build strong relationships and provide rigorous lessons to scholars in order to prepare them for an unknown future, but teachers also need to let scholars engage and grow without interfering and stunting that progress. Therefore, having the scholars conduct research and write op-eds on topics important to them carried more weight and impact this year than in years past. Here is one of the essays that came out of that process this past school year. — Samson Patton, teacher, STRIVE Prep RISE in Green Valley Ranch.