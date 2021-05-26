newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Pure Storage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

