Oxford, MS

Oxford teachers getting $1,000 pay raise

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jckh5_0aCMsvQo00

Oxford, Miss. — Educators in the Oxford School District will soon be bringing home more money.

The board of trustees for Oxford School District passed a resolution to increase the teacher’s salary scale by $1,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Assistant Superintendent and Director of Curriculum Bradley Roberson put the resolution to the board to reward teacher’s work during the past, unprecedented, year of learning.

“While the past 15 months have been difficult on us all, some members of society have had to deal with greater challenges than others,” Roberson said. “Educators across the country were asked to conduct major shifts in their practices at a moment’s notice. I would contend our teachers in the Oxford School District did it better than most.”

According to Roberson, information from the Mississippi Department of Education showed that Oxford School District is one of the top 5 districts in the state of Mississippi. However, teachers in the school district ranked 11th in the state in salary.

With the resolution now passed, teachers in Oxford School District hold the fourth-highest salary in the state.

“As the incoming superintendent, I certainly believe our teachers deserve this and so much more,” Roberson said. “They have been the backbone that held our school system together while we navigated the educational journey of young people through a global pandemic.”

