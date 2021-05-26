newsbreak-logo
Floyd County, GA

Dahleen Glanton: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t

By Dahleen Glanton, Chicago Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after her father was murdered by police, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter proclaimed that her “daddy changed the world.”. Oh, how we wish that were true. In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, Gianna saw hundreds of thousands of people of every race take to the streets of America to call for change. People in Britain, France, Germany and Australia protested in solidarity, and for change in their own countries.

George Floyd
Joe Biden
