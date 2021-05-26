Should children get the COVID-19 vaccine? Experts address parents' concerns
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 12 to 15, and on Tuesday, Moderna announced that its vaccine is effective and safe in children ages 12 to 17, adding that it plans to submit its data for FDA approval in early June. Johnson & Johnson, the third drug manufacturer whose vaccine is approved in the U.S., is also researching its single-dose product in children.www.today.com