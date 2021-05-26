newsbreak-logo
Dyer County, TN

POLICE: 3 wanted after allegedly taking from concession stand, storage building at local park

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Local police need your help identifying three people after allegedly stealing from a concession stand and storage building.

The Newbern Police Department in Dyer County is investigating a burglary at Oakview Park on May 20.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of three people who entered an area during the time of the incident, a release said.

According to police, the three entered a concession stand and storage building taking several concession items and materials.

If you know these people or know anything about the incident, contact NPD at 731-627-2571 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 person killed after small plane crashes in Tennessee

One person died Saturday after a small jet crashed in a lake southeast of Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said. According to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Arlene Salac, a Cessna C501 with seven people on board crashed in Percy Priest Lake at around 11 a.m. after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport, WKRN reported.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Dyer County, TNState Gazette

On the Record

Jevontay Rejon Cureton, 25 and Malaysia Lenise Patrick, 22. Christopher Glenn Hardy, 42 and Misty Lynn Gunn Via, 48. Russell Dean Culver, 55 and Hiromi Faye Makamson Pike, 49. Jeffrey William Abbott – following too closely, $25.00 fine + cost, cont. Jeremiah C Anderson – speeding, $25.00 fine + cost,...