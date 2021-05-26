POLICE: 3 wanted after allegedly taking from concession stand, storage building at local park

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Local police need your help identifying three people after allegedly stealing from a concession stand and storage building.

The Newbern Police Department in Dyer County is investigating a burglary at Oakview Park on May 20.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured images of three people who entered an area during the time of the incident, a release said.

According to police, the three entered a concession stand and storage building taking several concession items and materials.

If you know these people or know anything about the incident, contact NPD at 731-627-2571 or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.

