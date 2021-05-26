Reports: NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary-cap ceiling in 2022

Many have questioned the NFLPA’s choice to urge players in staying away from team facilities and voluntary workout periods. After Denver Broncos OL Ja’Wuan James was injured away from his team’s facility and stands to lose upwards of $10 million, it came to light that the NFLPA’s message may not be in the best interest of the players. Others have questioned how the players’ decision to stay away even affects ownership in a negative way.