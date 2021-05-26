newsbreak-logo
Reports: NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary-cap ceiling in 2022

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to set a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million for 2022, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The NFL salary cap dropped to $182.5 million for 2021 due to revenue shortfalls related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2020 season. If the 2022 cap were to reach the new limit, it would mark a 14-percent increase over the 2021 season and also represent a new high for the league. The cap for the 2020 season was $198.2 million.

