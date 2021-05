Creative Director Toufic Beyhum was inspired by his son's doodles. At first glance, they might appear to the untrained eye as just that, scribbles. To a Creative Director, though, there was vast potential for a gorgeous project. The Book About Nothing is a project that has been two years in the making. Beyhum commissioned ten professional illustrators globally to create their version of each page of the book. With no brief and all the creative liberty you could imagine, the final result is an amalgamation of the purest form of inspiration. The creativity within the pages of this book is unmatched, and keeping his kid's handwriting adds a special personal touch.