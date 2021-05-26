newsbreak-logo
Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors

By Tamara Bhandari
wustl.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeing, hearing, thinking, daydreaming — doing anything at all, in fact — activates neurons in the brain. But for people predisposed to developing brain tumors, the ordinary buzzing of their brains could be a problem. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Stanford University School of Medicine shows that the normal day-to-day activity of neurons can drive the formation and growth of brain tumors.

source.wustl.edu
