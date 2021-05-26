newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

Do police bodycams belong in Capital Region schools?

By Rachel Silberstein
Times Union
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY —Should school resource officers be required to wear body cameras during their interactions with students? Police agencies in the Capital Region say "yes." The Troy Police Department, which supplies the resource officers to Troy and Lansingburgh districts, began outfitting its officers with the devices in April. Troy Police Capt....

www.timesunion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Columbia County, NY
County
Albany County, NY
Columbia County, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Central School#Police Departments#State Police#Law Enforcement Officers#Security Officers#Law Officers#Troy Police Capt#Chatham Central#Sro#Capital Region#Nyclu#Police Reform Committee#Police Agencies#School Resource Officers#Schools#Body Cameras#Police Activity#Uniformed Officers#Law Enforcement Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Editorial: Justice falls short

Sadly, this is progress: An Albany police officer who beat a man during an arrest on First Street has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and resigned from the force. And in a year, if Luke Deer meets stipulations, he can withdraw his plea and take a disorderly conduct violation. Disorderly...
Troy, NYWNYT

Troy's Mobile Crisis Team Resolves Volatile Ordeal

TROY - Most every other day of the year, upper Pawling Avenue in Troy is a mix of residential and commercial properties, where people go about living their normal lives. On Sunday afternoon, the normality of the neighborhood was shaken when police responded to what they describe as a mental health crisis in the bottom floor apartment at 671 Pawling.
Hudson, NYcolumbiapaper.com

Hudson Police seek two for car break-ins, Walmart thefts

HUDSON—Hudson Police received a report that four vehicles had been broken into May 8 at 9:20 p.m. The vehicles were parked in the employees’ parking lot of the Firemen’s Home, 125 Harry Howard Avenue. All four vehicles had windows smashed and thieves took about $500 along with two wallets, two...
Westerlo, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Westerlo crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a serious car crash in Albany County Sunday. It happened on County Route 401 in the town of Westerlo shortly before 3 p.m. Two medivac helicopters were called in, and several ambulances were on the scene. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police,...
Schenectady, NYPosted by
Hot 99.1

Suspect Arrested In Curry Road Motel 6 Murder

Last week we heard of a bizarre incident at Motel 6 on Curry Road. On Tuesday, Colonie Police received a call for a motor vehicle accident involving a car crashing into the building. The accident ended up being a homicide, and now the police have one suspect in custody. Around...
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Columbia County, NYDaily Freeman

Columbia County man dies in farm tractor accident

CLERMONT, N.Y. — A Germantown man whose body was discovered Saturday died when the farm tractor he was riding overturned, pinning him beneath it, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said on Monday. Authorities said a bicyclist found the body of Paul Kozlowski Jr., 58, beneath the tractor on Woods Road...
Albany, NYTimes Union

Getting There: Missing crosswalk near Albany City Hall

Q: Jackie Gonzales (@jmirandolam on Twitter) asked why there is a pedestrian cutout near Albany City Hall, but no crosswalk. “Having an accessible ramp dump people into the street doesn't help anybody. It's honestly kind of insulting — says to the little person, we thought of you, but not enough to (care) if you die crossing the street,” she tweeted.
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Schenectady man arrested for murder at Colonie motel

COLONIE — A 23-year-old Schenectady was arrested on Friday, May 14, for his involvement in a May 11 murder at the Motel 6 on Curry Road. Paul AL Streeks stands charged with shooting to death 21-year-old Xiaa Prince, of Schenectady in the parking lot of the Curry Road motel, which is near the Rotterdam border. […]
Hoosick Falls, NYTroy Record

Hoosick Falls man charged with selling drugs

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Jonathan P. Welch, 28, of Hoosick Falls. Following several anonymous tips and a six-month investigation, a search warrant was signed by Rensselaer County Court Judge Sober. The search warrant was executed and yielded approximately 800 bags of heroin (tested positive for fentanyl), packaging material, surveillance equipment, and scales.
North Greenbush, NYTroy Record

Snapshot: Wash Boss Car Wash celebrates opening in North Greenbush

Wash Boss Car Wash on Route 4 in North Greenbush celebrated its grand opening. Joining Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Director of Central Services Jim Gordon for the ribbon-cutting were members of the Enzien family, State Sen. Daphne Jordan, County Clerk Frank Merola, Town Supervisor Joe Bott, and Legislators Leon Fiacco, Tom Grant, Scott Bendett and Dan Casale.
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

RAIDERFEST!! (w/photo gallery)

COLONIE — Organizing Raiderfest, never an easy task, was made all the more difficult this year because of, like everything, the global pandemic. At the same time, what made it so hard to pull off this year was the same thing that made it so necessary and appreciated by the community at large. It was […]
Guilderland, NYTimes Union

Psychiatry practice relocates from Slingerlands to Guilderland

GUILDERLAND - Dr. Griffan Randall Psychiatry has relocated from Slingerlands to 1809 Western Ave. in Guilderland. The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office on Friday at 1 p.m. Local elected leaders, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, and Assemblymember Pat Fahy plan to attend. Dr. Randall specializes in psychiatry for adolescents through geriatric patients.
East Greenbush, NYWRGB

Traffic advisories to watch out for in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — There are several traffic advisories to look out for. In East Greenbush, the DOT is advising motorists to watch for an around-the-clock single right lane closure beginning Monday, on eastbound U.S. Routes 9 and 20 (Columbia Turnpike) between Elliot Avenue and Park Avenue in the town of East Greenbush, Rensselaer County, for sidewalk work.