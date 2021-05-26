newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Judge tells Honolulu police to release footage of shooting

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

HONOLULU — A judge ordered Honolulu officials to turn over unedited police body camera footage to attorneys representing the family of a South African citizen who was shot and killed by police after he entered a home that wasn't his. Judge Dean E. Ochiai during Tuesday's hearing also ordered the...

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Racial Discrimination#Attorneys#City Police#Court Hearing#Criminal Investigation#Under Investigation#South African#Honolulu Officials#Police Reports#Body Camera Footage#Officer#Criminal Charges#Camera#Lawyers#Clips#Personnel Files#Sat#Forensic Experts#Judge Ochiai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Investigation
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Cops Arrest Suspect Who Randomly Set Homeless Man on Fire

On Friday, Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder after he allegedly set a homeless person on fire. Officials say that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, William Woods approached a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of a business in downtown Honolulu and poured gas on him, before setting his victim on fire with a blowtorch. “That guy was completely in flames. He was just screaming,” a witness told the Hawaii Star-Advertiser. Other bystanders tried to help the frantic homeless man, with some yelling at him to drop and roll, while others called for water to help douse the flames, the Star-Advertiser reported. Officials say the 39-year-old victim suffered numerous second- and third-degree burns and has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Hawaii Statelawofficer.com

Hawaii police arrest man on suspicion of dousing homeless person with gasoline, setting him on fire

HONOLULU — Police in Hawaii announced an arrest made for attempted murder in connection to a case that involves a homeless man being doused with gasoline before he was set on fire in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. According to police, their investigation led to a 45-year-old suspect who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder Friday, KHON 2 reported.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

West Oahu shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS personnel treated two men for apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. EMS said a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Crews were called out to a location along Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to sleeping man in downtown Honolulu

Prosecutors charged a 45-year-old convicted felon with attempted murder after he allegedly set another man on fire in downtown Honolulu. William Del Michael Woods made his initial appearance today at Honolulu District Court before Judge Tracy Fukui via video conference from the courthouse cellblock. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and is being held without bail.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Outstanding Honolulu police officers awarded for their actions

Honolulu police officer Lisa-Marie Like was dealing with a series of robberies, car thefts and violent fights at the Halawa housing area spurred by a rowdy group of kids. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Drug deaths in Honolulu hit 5-year high in 2020

Drug-related deaths in Honolulu hit a five-year high last year, fueled by methamphetamine overdoses that have law enforcement focused on keeping more illegal drugs out of the islands. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker on Maili Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department aided a hiker in distress on the Maili Pillbox Trail this afternoon. Honolulu Fire Captain Malcolm Medrano said the fire department was dispatched by 911 after a 22-year-old woman experienced numbness in her hands and mouth while hiking. Medrano said five resource units with 13 personnel...
Honolulu, HIOfficer.com

Honolulu Police Department's Robotic Dog, Spot, is Expected to Have Multiple Uses in the Future

HAWAII-The controversial robotic dog that the Honolulu Police Department purchased with federal relief funds last year will be useful for years, the department said. Known as Spot, the robot HPD bought from Boston Dynamics has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Man dies from injuries following 2-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roads are closed in both directions on Highway 11 following a deadly car crash on Hawaii Island on Saturday. The crash happened near 86 MM, Milolii in South Kona and involved two vehicles. Hawaii News Now was told two trucks were flipped over following the crash....
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Cause of overnight brush fire in Maili under investigation, HFD says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire lit up a Maili hillside overnight prompting a multiple-unit response from the Honolulu Fire Department. HFD said they received the call shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Eleven units staffed with 33 personnel responded to the fire near Kaukama Road and Kulauku Street. When...
Hawaii StateKITV.com

HSI: Man wanted for smuggling large amounts of cash in Hawaii

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is asking the public for their assistance in located a man wanted for Bulk Cash Smuggling in Hawai'i. 42-year-old Ali Ray McCowen violated 31 USC Sections of 5316and 5332 (a) and (b), HSI stated in a release. McCowen is described as being 5'10" tall, with black...
Honolulu County, HIstaradvertiser.com

Molokai man, 41, arrested for violating travel quarantine

Maui police said they arrested a Molokai man earlier this week for violating travel quarantine rules following a traffic stop. Police on Wednesday arrested Pukanala Alcon, 41, of Molokai after discovering after the traffic stop that he had an outstanding bench warrant. Upon further investigation, police also confirmed that Alcon...