Minorities

Gym memberships canceled over Black Lives Matter, pride flags

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (WFOR) — CrossFit Immersion in Coral Springs is a place where people feel comfortable working on their bodies, getting in shape both physically and mentally. “We come here to work out,” explained Sonia Kane. “This is our happy place to be. We shouldn’t be judging people,” she said. But...

News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Society
Related
Minoritiesindybay.org

Black Lives Matter Movement

The Black Lives Matter movement affected institutional responses, including some changes with private companies supporting the movement along with holding employees accountable for their actions when acting in ways that could be seen as racist and unfair. This is a good thing. We need to set our foot down as a country and show that we will not tolerate disrespect toward any race, especially those who already endured racist hardships in its past. Incidents continue to happen with innocent black Americans being killed for things such as going to the store to get snacks, A traffic stop,walking in a neighborhood, racial profiling by police. The latest one that comes to mind is Daunte Wright, a twenty year old man killed during a traffic stop in the same city as the trial of Derek Chauvin the man who killed George Floyd.
MinoritiesWestern Queens Gazette

Socrates Sculpture Park, AHYES Make Black Lives Matter

We are approaching the one year mark of an historic turning point prompted by the confluence of a global pandemic and the murder of George Floyd by a law enforcement officer. Outrage was channeled into a moral imperative that echoed throughout the entire world peaking in the early days of June 2020. Many of us were left stunned and searching for meaning and purpose to direct our response. The pandemic had created a stillness that launched many into deep reflection. While all of this was unfolding, young people were navigating their personal journeys of growth and development during a time of electrified change. This moment created a vacuum for the many local youth who were usually dependent on the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) or other forms of engagement once the academic school year ended. Unfortunately, this program, along with summer camps or community events, was not happening and as a result many were looking at the possibility of prolonged isolation and disconnection. The youth were adrift in the unchartered waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minoritiesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Repaired Black Lives Matter banner to be reinstalled Tuesday

May 25—NEWBURYPORT — The city's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will host a rededication ceremony Tuesday at 5 p.m. outside the Pleasant Street church. The church's vandalized Black Lives Matter Banner will be stitched together, put back up in front of the...
MinoritiesThe Spokesman-Review

Citizen journal: Learning ‘if Black lives don’t matter, none of our lives matter’

It’s been a year. One hell of a year. Some may think I’m referring to COVID-19, some might think I’m referring to Trump and his idiotic antics that I believe harmed America and helped enhance a divided country. Others might even think of our obvious climate crisis. These issues would be easier to accept and deal with than what I’m thinking of today. I’m referring to the murder of George Floyd.
Minoritiesdagblog.com

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns

The BLM Foundation told AP in February that it had raised $90m (£63m) amid last year's racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The foundation said it ended 2020 with a balance of more than $60m, after operating expenses, grants to black-led organisations and other expenses.
Homelesswfyi.org

Black Lives Matter Louisville Trying To Improve Community Health

Outside a high-rise apartment building for seniors in Louisville’s West End, volunteer Harriett Rankin helped residents board a long white van to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Rankin has been with Black Lives Matter Louisville for about a year. She’s been to some protests downtown, many of...
Minoritieserienewsnow.com

Black Lives Matter co-founder stepping down from organization

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has announced that she's transitioning out of her role as executive director. On Thursday, she said on her YouTube channel, "... I feel excited for me, and my next journey." Cullors revealed that at the end of 2019 she had stepped back from the...
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Black Lives Matter counterproductive

Black Lives Matter is no friend of the Black community. In his 2016 article, Black policeman Jay Stalien described his anguish about the huge problem of Black on Black crime. Author and commentator Brandon Straka asserted in 2019 there were about 18.5 times as many Blacks killed by other Blacks than were killed by police and 93 percent of Blacks who die by homicide were killed by other Blacks.
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

Black Lives Matter Tweets In Support of Palestine

NEW YORK (77WABC) – The Black Lives Matter Organization came out in support Palestinians in a tweet on Monday, throwing their hat into the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. “Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians,” the organization wrote. “We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ).”
Minoritiesbgindependentmedia.org

BGSU musicians perform tribute to Black Lives Matter

A performance by musicians from BGSU of “More Than Words,” a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement by composer Kevin Day, is available now on YouTube. The performance Myra Merritt-Grant as the narrator, and an ensemble of eight saxophones, bass and piano, conducted by John Sampen. The video was...
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

March with Pride for Black Lives Matter announces June 13 Date

Broderick Pearson (Montell Infiniti Ross), organizer of the First Anniversary March with Pride for Black Lives Matter, announced Sunday, June 13 as the 2021 march date. As in 2020, the March with Pride for BLM assembly and end point is the PrideFest main admission gate (SummerFest grounds/ Henry Maier Festival Park at E. Chicago Street and N. Harbor Drive). Pre-march rally with speakers begins at 1p.m. with step-off at 2 p.m.
Minoritiesshethepeople.tv

Who Is Sasha Johnson? Black Lives Matter Activist Shot In London

Sasha Johnson, a Black Lives Matter activist and member of Taking the Initiative Party, was shot in the head In London on Sunday. Johnson is reported to be in a critical state and is admitted to a hospital. Detective Chief Inspector Jimi Tele of London said, “This was a shocking...
Renton, WArentonreporter.com

Renton to host Black Lives Matter Artwalk this weekend

This Saturday, May 29th, Renton will host a Black Lives Matter Artwalk at 625 S 4th St from 12pm to 5pm, featuring a collection of local artists of both visual and performance mediums. Event organizer, Franchesca Vargas said she has worked with and been supported by the Renton Municipal Arts...
MinoritiesHuntsville Item

Black Lives Matter, Martin Luther King Jt. and the fight for truth

On January 8, 2015, the journal, Mother Jones, ran a headline as follows: “Black Lives Matter aspires to reclaim the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.”. Just a cursory look at King’s “I have a dream” speech will illustrate how ludicrous is this claim in terms of King’s differences with BLM’s Marxist doctrine and practices. In contrast to BLM, King’s speech was pro-Biblical and pro-Thomas Jefferson and the Declaration of Independence.
Minoritiesmiamitimesonline.com

Women don't get a break, especially Black women

I hope you’ve paid attention to the chatter following the “bombshell” announcement by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has decided not to seek another term this fall. Full disclosure: I have mad love for the mayor. On a number of fronts, our lives parallel: roots in Crawfordville, Ga.; attended Florida A&M University; journalism majors; pledged the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; and, we are both mothers, but not by birth.
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

Racial self-segregation is the new black

We're at the point where it almost wouldn't be surprising if all the white people in America packed up their things and went home for good, never to again find themselves in the company of someone of a different race for fear that their whiteness might offend. Isn't that what...