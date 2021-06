FC Köln will be staying in the Bundesliga next season after bulldozing their way past Holstein Kiel in the second leg of their relegation play-off. Needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga, Köln made an excellent start to the second leg and took the lead after just three minutes. Jonas Hector opened the scoring with a fine header. The Billy Goats’ advantage was short-lived though, as Holstein Kiel went down the other end and equalised just moments later through Lee Jae-sung.