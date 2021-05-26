newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Juneteenth celebration planned in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration is set for Saturday, June 19. Organizers say it will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1673 Culver Dr. That’s where the 200 block of Waggoner Ave. and Culver Dr. intersect. They say 19 food vendors, seven community organizations,...

www.14news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
City
Galveston, IN
City
Culver, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Emancipation Proclamation#Slavery#Ind#Community#Wfie#President Lincoln#Organizers#Waggoner Ave#Culver Dr Intersect#United States#Soldiers#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Evansville, IN14news.com

Historic downtown Evansville building getting makeover

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic building in downtown Evansville is slated for reconstruction. The old Atlantic Bar and Grill on South East Fourth Street is due for a makeover. According to the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s Facebook post, DKF holdings is searching for a restaurant or bar operator. The...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At midnight, the Evansville mask mandate is lifted, making it not mandatory to wear face coverings in city-owned buildings. Plus, more students will get the chance to roll up their sleeves this week, as Hopkins County Schools helps those 12 and up get vaccinated. And many...
Indiana StatePosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Fun Fact – The First Sears Retail Store was in Downtown Evansville

Welcome back to another edition of the ongoing series I have uncreatively called, "Indiana Fun Facts" (Who needs a clever name anyway, just say what it is. That's what I say to make myself feel better for not coming up with a better title). If you're new to the series, the concept is pretty simple. Anytime I discover something that I find interesting about the place I call home, I share it with you. My thought being, if I find it interesting, you might too. Previous editions include finding out tomato juice as a drink was created in French Lick, the first permanent electric streetlights being installed in Wabash, and the story of trees growing out of the roof of a courthouse in Greensburg for over 140 years.
Vanderburgh County, INcity-countyobserver.com

THE EMPEROR’S CLOTHES

The past few weeks you, Gentle Reader, and I have been cogitating on the volatile issues of how bias might affect cases in court. Thank you for your interest. Now I would like to lightly examine a case or two where my own objectivity might be questioned. The first involves my two-word name and the fact I was born on the Osage Indian Nation in Oklahoma. While I grew up with numerous peers who were Osage, I can make no claim to that proud heritage. But as my father was born in Indian Territory in 1905 before Oklahoma became a state and because my mother’s family, the Berryhill’s, included undocumented members of both the Creek and Cherokee nations our family does have a slight Native American tradition of which we are proud; although our name was an amalgamation from Prussian/German lineage prior to migration to America in the 17th century, kind of the way Toni Morrison described how African American names were assigned by immigration clerks. The original Prussian spelling of Raedwine meant “counsel-friend”. Regardless, when I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Vanderburgh County, Indiana some of the folks I prosecuted knew I was from Oklahoma and had an “Indian sounding” name. And though Indiana might have been an Indian country when the Mississippi River marked “America’s” western border, when I lived in Indiana, Hoosiers were quite a ways removed from Native American culture. In fact, Osage County, Oklahoma was more the stuff of Hollywood than reality to most people in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. Anyway, the criminal element I came into frequent contact with as a prosecuting attorney often put me into the paid gunfighter genre.
Indiana StatePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Voter list maintenance underway

GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Clerk’s Office has announced the State of Indiana is performing its annual maintenance of the voter list. This means each voter will receive a post card to verify each voter’s current information. The first mailing of the cards took place Monday. If the information on...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

4th Annual Evansville Food Truck Festival Is Coming To Bosse Field On Sunday, May 30th.

Evansville Food Truck Festival To support Cancer Pathways Midwest. Evansville, Indiana – EvansvilleEvents.com will host the fourth annual Evansville Food Truck Festival in partnership with the Cancer Pathways and the Evansville Otter’s. The festival will happen inside historic Bosse Field on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 from 1 pm until 9 pm to include a two-hour VIP from 11 am-1 pm.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Evansville, IN14news.com

Evansville Philharmonic hosting free concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can hear sweet sounds for free this week in Evansville. The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will be hosting a concert. They’ll be performing Penelope, a musical performance about the trauma of war. It’s inspired by Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. It’s happening Thursday at City View...
Evansville, INwevv.com

University of Evansville to Hold Groundbreaking for New Residence Hall

On Tuesday afternoon, the University of Evansville (UE) will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new residence hall. The new residence hall, which will be a four-story building totaling 83,000 square feet with a central courtyard, will house 293 beds in a mixture of four-bedroom and six-bedroom "pod" structures. The...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region Announces Fifteenth and Sixteenth Rounds of Allocations

Evansville, IN – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded two new rounds of allocations, granting $282,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies and $347,000 to 12 organizations, respectively. A total of 28 organizations addressing the community needs of relief, recovery, and restoration applied during Rounds Fifteen and Sixteen. In total, the Response Fund has awarded approximately $3.9 million for 155 nonprofit applications.
Indiana Statejcpeats.com

450 North Columbus Indiana: Restaurant and Brewery

Hey, y’all! I recently had the chance to check out 450 North (Columbus, Indiana), a small craft brewery situated on the Simmons Family Farm. Since 2012, the Simmons Family has crafted top-notch beer, wine, and hard cider on-site. They also offer a full menu, wine tastings, and merchandise all within their state-of-the-art taproom and property. Whether you’re in the food for fantastic drinks or bites, 450 North Brewing is the stop for you!
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

HOT JOBS IN EVANSVILLE

Remote – Data Processor (Summer Help) MetroNet has an immediate opening for an energetic; part-time Data Processor in Evansville, IN (Summer Help). High School Diploma or GED preferred. May 10. Operations Clerk III (Part-time) Saia LTL Freight. – Evansville, IN. $17.23 – $22.25 an hour. Responsive employer. 401(k) with immediate...
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...