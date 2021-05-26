newsbreak-logo
Doc Dougherty, longtime Garden City lacrosse coach, dies at 79

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Doc" Dougherty used to burn through VCRs like they were going out of style, which they eventually did. The longtime Garden City High School boys lacrosse coach was so hungry for an edge that he would pull all-nighters before games, watching film in his Freeport home until the sun came up — or the VCR broke, whichever came first.

