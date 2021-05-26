Doc Dougherty, longtime Garden City lacrosse coach, dies at 79

The Trojans won an absolutely fantastic football game this past Saturday against the MacArthur High School Generals 14-7. Garden City was well prepared for the Generals game plan. MacArthur constantly pounded the ball straight into the heart of the GC defense with Willy Blair, Aiden McDonough and Brendan Staub bearing the brunt of the full frontal assault. The Trojan defense held their ground, but with each play run by the Generals, more game time would erode, and after nearly a full quarter played, the GC offense had yet to touch the ball. A tremendous amount of work from both teams yet to yield a single point. GC would break the stalemate with a hard drive lead by the offensive line of Colin Walsh, Rowan Stenson, Michael Haass, & Sawyer Olson with Jack Cascadden scoring the first of two touchdowns. That would not be his only contributions, as his fake punt and run following a Garden City goal line stand for a critical first down late in the game when garden City was up 14-7 preserved the lead with time running out. In fact, the game likely hinged on his decision to run for the first down when he saw the defense turn and run to cover the kick. Michael DeLuca dashed the Generals hopes for more points with an outstanding one handed interception. Both teams fought hard, and gave it their absolute best effort. But as the clock wound down, and all time outs exhausted, The Garden City Trojans were victorious and are once again Nassau County Champions!