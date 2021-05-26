newsbreak-logo
Mile-High Dictatorship

By Joshua Keating
Slate
Cover picture for the articleWhen Western governments reacted with outrage after the government of Belarus forced a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania to land in Minsk on Sunday in order to arrest dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, a number of critics, including the Russian government, accused them of hypocrisy. They pointed to a 2013 incident in which Bolivian President Evo Morales’s plane, traveling home from Moscow, was forced to divert to Vienna after several European countries denied it access to their airspace under pressure from the U.S. government, which believed fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden might be on board.

