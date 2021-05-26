newsbreak-logo
Marriott Bonvoy Escapes – Save up to 25% at over 1,300 Marriott Hotels in the Americas

By Patrick Sojka
frequentflyerbonuses.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Marriott Bonvoy Escapes features the over 1,300 locations in the Americas! t! With Marriott Bonvoy Escapes members can save up to 25% on last minute stays until June 20, 2021. If you are unfamiliar with Marriott Escapes, they are last minute deals for the next four weekends (Thursday...

blog.frequentflyerbonuses.com
#Marriott Hotels#Americas#Credit Card#Marriott Bonvoy Escapes#Marriott Escapes#Marriott Co Brand#Non Resort Hotels#Resort#Book#Savings#This Week
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Save 10 Percent on Homes & Villas By Marriott May 2021 — Three Days Only to Purchase

You can save ten percent on most stays at participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Incorporated — which includes a unique collection of beachfront bungalows, sprawling villas, grand chateaus, cozy cabins, ski chalets, and characterful townhouses, flats, apartments, penthouses, and other private homes — through Friday, December 16, 2022 with no blackout dates or length-of-stay restrictions…
Lifestyleboardingarea.com

Close to Marriott Titanium Elite: Do You Care, Do I?

Marriott has done something nice. They have extended my stay certificates which were set to expire in August of 2021 to 2022. That’s good news because I have retired from traveling (see 11 Reasons Why I Still Don’t Want to Travel & Air TPOL Retiring From Travel). However, like Keyser Söze, I can’t enjoy retirement while I have matters pending. Of note, I have to requalify for Titanium Elite. Why do I have to qualify? I have no idea. Marriott, like most hotel chains, has killed its points program with devaluation after devaluation (see Booking Miami: I’m as Frugal As Ever). Add in the inability to churn and it is hard to see how I can stay flush with Marriott points. Still, with only 7 stays to Titanium and 5 stay certificates, I might as well finish what I started and stay Elite for 2022: The Year of Status.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sala Sawasdee Lobby Bar at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

Delve into authentic Thai fare at the relaxed and inviting Sala Sawasdee Lobby Bar. The stylish restaurant located beside JW Marriott’s picturesque lobby is the perfect spot for delicious meals during your stay at the resort. We loved the open and airy space overlooking the Andaman Sea and boasting one of the best sunset views at the resort. Grab a casual seat at the bar or sit beside the tranquil water feature for an enjoyable dining experience. We loved the Local Phuket Food Experience Set Menu featuring many of Southern Thailand’s most well known dishes. Highlights of the menu include the spicy and refreshing “Nam Prik Goong Sieb” Phuket Shrimp Paste Dip, the crispy and very refreshing "Por Pia Sod" Fresh Vegetable Rice Paper Rolls with Tamarind Sauce, the "Bua Thod Goong & Tao Kua Thod" Deep Fried Betel Leaves with “Southern Style” Tempura with Prawn & Deep Fried Tofu stuffed with Bean Sprouts served with Spicy Sauce, the melt in your mouth, juicy and rich Moo Hong” Slow-Cooked Pork Belly with Chinese Herbs and Spices, and the fragrant and warming “Tom Kha Min Pla Kra Pong” Clear Soup with Sarasin Bridge Seabass and Fresh Turmeric. For dessert don't miss out on the traditional and satisfying "Mee Ko Moi" Black Sticky Rice cooked in Syrup served with Coconut Cream, and the "Won Dum" Black Chinese Jelly served with Syrup, Brown Sugar, Pumpkin & Sweet Potato Compote and Coconut Jelly. The staff were kind and attentive throughout our meal and always explained each dish that was brought to us. Make sure to pair with a glass of wine from their extensive list or a few of their expertly made cocktails. A perfect spot for a romantic date night or relaxed meal with friends.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s Swan Reserve Is Opening In August-ish?

There’s been much buzz about the new Swan Reserve hotel set to open at Walt Disney World. It’s one of the first non-Disney hotels to open on Disney’s property since the Swan and Dolphin hotels opened in 1990. The only exception was the Four Seasons that opened on the Golden Oak development (and just sold for $600 million.) (Note from Sharon: And that one doesn’t even count because Disney annexed the property that Golden Oak is on, so it’s not even officially on Disney property. Just former Disney property)
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Select Vacasa Vacation Homes Added to Homes & Villas by Marriott International

Vacasa announced that select vacation rental properties will be available via Homes & Villas by Marriott International, the hospitality company’s premium home rental offering. The new partnership and addition of 6,500 select vacation homes, combined with 4,000 properties from Vacasa’s acquisition of TurnKey, makes Vacasa the leading supplier of properties to Homes & Villas by Marriott International.
Middle Easthospitalitynet.org

Marriott Announces Opening of Dual-Branded Aloft Al Mina and Element Al Mina in Dubai

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the expansion of Aloft Hotels and Element Hotels in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Dubai. The two new hotels answer to the rapidly growing demand for vibrant city destinations and home-away-from-home experiences. Situated on Sheikh Rashid Road in the Al Raffa neighbourhood and in close proximity to the city's famed attractions, the hotels offer choice and flexibility for today's global traveller.
Travelbusinesstraveller.com

Marriott Bonvoy offers exclusive access to Art Basel Hong Kong 2021

Marriott Bonvoy is partnering with Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 to offer unique art experiences and exclusive access to Marriott Bonvoy members. Marriott Bonvoy, in collaboration with the charitable organisation, The Plated Project, will showcase a series of artworks titled ‘A Memory of the Future’ to highlight Hong Kong “as a destination through its arts and culture, inspiring travel as recovery is on the horizon.”
LifestylePosted by
TheStreet

Aloha! AC Hotel By Marriott Maui Wailea Invites Travelers To An Effortless, Refined Island Escape

KIHEI, Hawaii, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea officially opens its doors today as the newest hotel and the first property in the Hawaiian Islands for the design-driven AC Hotels lifestyle brand. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, the hotel marks a significant milestone in delivering an effortless travel experience that strikes the perfect balance between everything you need, and nothing you don't, in the stunning leisure destination of Maui.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Marriott Announces A New Hotel Opening in Istanbul

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, announced the expansion of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts in Turkey with an opening in Istanbul. The new hotel is located in Istanbul's business and residential center; Levent. The new Sheraton İstanbul Levent hotel features 248 rooms, meeting and event areas...
Port Wentworth, GALaredo Morning Times

First Marriott Brand Hotel Opens in Port Wentworth, Georgia

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. The Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Savannah I-95 North opened its doors to guests on May 13, 2021. Located at 305 Raley Road and owned by Akshar Hotel LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality, the 95-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Savannah I-95 North is the newest hotel and only Marriott property to open in Port Wentworth, Georgia.
Orlando, FLwestorlandonews.com

New Marriott TownePlace Suites Opens Near Universal

Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott Orlando Southwest Near Universal is officially open for business. The new 153-suite hotel is built for travelers looking for an exceptional hotel experience where they can settle-in, keep their routine, and easily connect to the sights, sounds, and entertainment of the Orlando area. Located at 5433 Altamira Drive, it will operate as a Marriott franchise managed by 3H Group Hotels of Chattanooga, TN. General Manager Chipp Frame and Director of Sales Nelson Garcia lead the management team at the property.
Worldtophotel.news

Mexico welcomes fifth JW Marriott hotel

Operated by Grupo Hotelero Prisma, JW Marriott Monterrey Valle is hotel giant Marriott International’s latest luxury offering in Mexico. The bustling city of Monterrey has been boosted by the arrival of a new 250-key hotel. JW Marriott brand expands in Mexico. One of Marriott International’s most prestigious flags, JW Marriott,...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

2x points, free breakfast + daily hotel credits for stays at Marriott Hotels in Australia, Fiji & Samoa

Here’s a great offer for Marriott Bonvoy members in Australia, Fiji or Samoa looking for some staycation action. As each region is still technically closed to tourism this offer is best suited right now for staycations. However the promotion runs until the end of the year so if places like Fiji and Samoa do open up and you plan to go there this year you could take advantage of this offer.
Lifestyletheurbandeveloper.com

Marriott Secures Approval for $80m Hotel in Western Sydney

Plans for a new Marriott hotel in Sydney’s western suburbs will move forward after securing council approval. The $80-million development will be built on a 5400sq m site at 3 St Hilliers Road, Auburn. The project, due to break ground later this year and be completed early in 2023, is...
Middle EastHotel Online

Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Expands in United Arab Emirates With Opening of Aloft Al Mina and Element Al Mina in Dubai

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the expansion of Aloft Hotels and Element Hotels in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Dubai. The two new hotels answer to the rapidly growing demand for vibrant city destinations and home-away-from-home experiences. Situated on Sheikh Rashid Road in the Al Raffa neighbourhood and in close proximity to the city’s famed attractions, the hotels offer choice and flexibility for today’s global traveller.
Traveldoctorofcredit.com

[Targeted] Amex Offers: Marriott Hotels, $40 Back When You Spend $200+

Spend $200 on room rate & room charges at participating properties and get $40 back. Valid in US, US Territories, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Reservations must be made online at Marriott.com, via the Marriott Bonvoy App or by calling 1-888-236-2427. Excludes Marriott Vacation Club, Design Hotels, Protea Hotels, Marriott...
Florida StateStamford Advocate

New Amelia Island Hotel Connects Two Extraordinary Brands within Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio Under One Roof in Florida's Historic Oasis

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Innisfree Hotels, in partnership with Main Beach Sojourn, today announces the opening of the new Courtyard® and SpringHill Suites® hotel on Amelia Island. The first of its kind to be built on the Atlantic Coast barrier island, the hotel fuses two extraordinary brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio under one roof and is the ideal destination for travelers seeking an unforgettable island getaway.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s New Brand Standard That Should Have Never Been Necessary

What’s the saying, one bad actor spoils it for everyone else? There are over 5,600 Marriott hotels in the US and Canada. There may be more than one bad apple, but only one hotel that recently made news for charging guests a 2% convenience fee to use a credit card. I recall reading the original story and thinking how absurd it was. I spent a number of years in the hotel industry. We hated taking cash. It was a necessary evil, but caused all sorts of problems. Cash creates opportunities for theft, especially when considering the virtual 24-hour operation of a hotel. One person at a hotel front desk late at night with a box full of cash, waiting for someone to show up and rob them? No, thanks. And, multiple cash tills opens up all kinds of opportunities for cash to disappear in an untrustworthy employee’s pocket. During 30+ years in the hospitality industry, I’ve frequently been heard muttering that I’d get rid of cash completely if customers would be okay with it.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Core Hospitality signs agreement with Marriott International to bring Fairfield By Marriott to Denmark

DENMARK - Danish management company Core Hospitality has signed an agreement with Marriott International to debut Fairfield by Marriott in Denmark. Expected to open in 2023, Fairfield by Marriott Copenhagen Nordhavn will be located in the city’s North Harbour district, just five kilometres from the city centre. Thoughtfully considered for the European market, the 222- guestroom hotel is set to offerthe brand’s renowned warm service, along with amenities including 24/7 retail outlet, bar, gym and bike rental.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Springhill Suites By Marriott Celebrates 500th Milestone Opening With Debut On Amelia Island

SpringHill Suites by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, celebrates today the significant milestone of its 500th hotel opening with the debut of SpringHill Suites by Marriott Amelia Island. The oceanside property is ideally situated in a pristine coastal location on Amelia Island, known as Florida's jewel of the Sea Islands. As travelers continue to seek under-the-radar destinations to escape the crowds, SpringHill Suites has introduced a number of notable new properties across charming coastal towns, from San Diego to Cocoa Beach, to offer tranquility on secluded beaches for a memorable summer excursion.