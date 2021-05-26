newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Consumer groups say alarming levels of lead and arsenic found in some major vinegar brands

wxxinews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome consumer groups are calling on the federal government to take a closer look at what they are calling alarming levels of lead and arsenic in some vinegar products. Two organizations, Rochester-based Empire State Consumer Project, and a national advocacy group, Food & Water Watch, sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration that said consumer advocates tested two dozen major brands of vinegars and glazes and found nearly half had arsenic or lead in them. These include various red wine and balsamic vinegar products.

www.wxxinews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Health
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
City
Modena, NY
City
Greece, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Vinegar#Water Consumption#Food Consumption#Consumer Groups#Consumer Products#Great Value#Wegmans#Target#Wxxi News#Colavita Balsamic Vinegar#Balsamic Vinegar Products#Alarming Levels#Brands#Consumer Advocates#Toxic Elements#Consumption Patterns#Foods#U S Consumers#Labels#Alessi Balsamic Reduction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Country
Greece
News Break
Walmart
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Federal Trade Commission, FDA Warn Five Companies That May Be Illegally Selling Dietary Supplements

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission has joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in sending warning letters to five companies that may be making false or unsubstantiated claims that their products can cure, treat, mitigate, or prevent infertility and other reproductive disorders in violation of the FTC Act, and that are unapproved and misbranded. The warning letters were issued to: LeRoche Benicoeur/ConceiveEasy; EU Natural Inc.; Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC; SAL NATURE LLC/FertilHerb; and NS Products, Inc.
Economybakingbusiness.com

Information on labeling could spread allulose awareness

WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Despite low consumer awareness, allulose is ringing up impressive growth numbers. The sweetener boasted a compound annual growth rate of 211% in North America from 2017 to 2020, according to Innova Market Insights, Arnhem, The Netherlands. In North America, the number of new products with allulose tripled in 2020 when compared to 2019, added Tom Vierhile, vice president of strategic insights, North America for Innova, in a May 26 webinar sponsored by Westchester-based Ingredion, Inc. and hosted by Food Business News.
Retailthecolumbusceo.com

50% Of U.S. Consumers Expect Brands To Retain And Improve Upon Pandemic Conveniences

While post-ish pandemic discretionary spending continues to ramp up across apparel, domestic travel, experiences and luxury, the consumer's high-bar expectations for fast, free delivery and returns, along with seamless omnichannel experiences are here to stay. A Year of Agility—What Post-ish Covid-19 Consumer Behavior Looks Like Right Now produced by Coresight Research in partnership with media, analytics and strategic consulting firm January Digital, identifies exclusive new research on consumer behavior and retail priorities.
Economymediapost.com

Havas Finds Growing Consumer 'Cynicism,' Only 25% Of Brands Even Matter

After reaching an all-time high of 77% when it released its last global study in 2019, the percentage of brands consumers say they can live without has declined to 75%, according to the 2021 edition of Havas' every-other-year "Meaningful Brands" study. The study, which is based on surveys of hundreds...
RetailTimes Union

WR Group Consumer Health Brands Now Available In Your Favorite Stores

BareOrganics expands to Walgreens, Whole Foods & Bed, Bath & Beyond. WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of their brand, BareOrganics into top retailers; Walgreens, Whole Foods, and Bed, Bath & Beyond, making BareOrganics now conveniently available at frequently shopped retail locations. BareOrganics aims to...
Healthcspdailynews.com

FDA Releases PMTA List

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a list of deemed new tobacco products for which premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) were submitted by the Sept. 9 deadline. The list includes more than 6 million products. Convenience-store retailers have long-awaited this list, which will help...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Major Costco Recall Was Just Extended, FDA Says

Back in late April, Costco emailed customers about a recall involving black beans purchased between Feb. 19 and April 20, because the cans may have a compromised hermetic seal. This means the cans could leak, bloat, or allow harmful bacteria, like Clostridium botulinum to grow. That recall was just updated to include even more cans that were distributed as far back as August 2020.
AgriculturePosted by
Reason.com

After 26 Years of FDA Delays, U.S. Consumers Can Finally Buy Genetically Enhanced AquaBounty Salmon

Way back in 1995, biotech company AquaBounty began the process of seeking regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the company to sell its AquAdvantage genetically enhanced Atlantic salmon to U.S. consumers. By integrating a Pacific Chinook salmon growth hormone gene into the genome of an Atlantic salmon, AquaBounty has reduced the fish's time to market from three years to 18 months. AquaBounty can produce up to 70 percent more fresh salmon annually compared to conventional Atlantic salmon grown in the same period.
Cancerfox29.com

Hand sanitizer recall: FDA says Medically Minded brand found to contain methanol

LOS ANGELES - Global Sanitizers, a wholesale producer, manufacturer and distributor of sanitizer solutions announced Thursday that is is voluntarily recalling 50,000 units of Medically Minded hand sanitizers after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration determined that the products contained methanol. The FDA is warning consumers that large quantities of...
HealthL.A. Weekly

RAW CEO Defends Blunt Smokers from FDA Flavor Ban

The greatest disruptor in the history of rolling papers is coming to the support of those who will be impacted by the FDA’s plans to ban menthol and other flavored cigar products like Backwoods. The FDA is in the process of writing new tobacco standards within the next year to...
EconomyFOXBusiness

What is Consumers' Research, the group calling out 'woke' corporate branding?

Consumers' Research, an educational nonprofit dedicated to consumer information, made headlines this week after launching an ad campaign targeting corporations over "woke" political narratives. The seven-figure campaign calls out American Airlines, Nike and Coca-Cola, claiming they have put politicians before their customers. Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild told Fox...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Consumer values, brand expectations change in 2020

Today’s consumers are more attuned to brands’ values and willing to pay a premium to support companies that share their values, according to new research from the Bauer Leadership Center at Washington University in St. Louis and Vrity, a brand measurement company specializing in values. Additionally, the majority of consumers...
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Famous Popcorn Brand Recalls Product In 16 States: FDA

Jolly Time Pop Corn is recalling its Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's (4 count) They found that the product may contain undeclared milk. Those with milk allergy or sensitivity may experience a "serious" reaction if they eat it. Major popcorn brand Jolly Time has issued a voluntary recall of its...
IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

FDA warns coffee recalled after analysis finds risky pharmaceutical drugs

A coffee product marketed as offering alleged weight loss and anxiety relief benefits has been recalled after testing positive for two pharmaceutical drugs, including one that was withdrawn from the market by the FDA years ago due to its various health risks. The Food and Drug Administration notes that the presence of these two chemicals makes it an unapproved drug.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Hershey's Product at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Hershey's is one of the most beloved brands in America, from its chocolate bars to its flavored syrups to eponymous theme park. However, even folks with the most over-the-top sweet tooths may want to avoid one of the brand's popular products for the time being, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA) has announced that it's being pulled from shelves. Read on to find out if you should be throwing away this beloved treat now. And if you want to stay safe, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.