Consumer groups say alarming levels of lead and arsenic found in some major vinegar brands
Some consumer groups are calling on the federal government to take a closer look at what they are calling alarming levels of lead and arsenic in some vinegar products. Two organizations, Rochester-based Empire State Consumer Project, and a national advocacy group, Food & Water Watch, sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration that said consumer advocates tested two dozen major brands of vinegars and glazes and found nearly half had arsenic or lead in them. These include various red wine and balsamic vinegar products.www.wxxinews.org