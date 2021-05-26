Consumer groups say alarming levels of lead and arsenic found in some major vinegar brands

Hershey's is one of the most beloved brands in America, from its chocolate bars to its flavored syrups to eponymous theme park. However, even folks with the most over-the-top sweet tooths may want to avoid one of the brand's popular products for the time being, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA) has announced that it's being pulled from shelves. Read on to find out if you should be throwing away this beloved treat now. And if you want to stay safe, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Eat Anything Made by This Company.