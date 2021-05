If you've gotten the COVID vaccine, there may be a tiny voice in the back of your head saying, "What if it didn't work?" The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported on breakthrough COVID cases that have infected people who were fully vaccinated—and while the risk is very low, it's normal to feel a bit apprehensive. You may also be worried if you already have a compromised immune system or if you didn't experience some of the common side effects reported after vaccination. But don't go and book an appointment for an antibody test to try to see if the vaccine produced sufficient antibodies to protect you against the coronavirus. Experts say antibody tests can't actually tell you if your COVID vaccine worked—and there are key reasons why.