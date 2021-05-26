Marilyn Manson wanted on ‘active arrest warrant’ for assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Marilyn Manson’s lawyer says allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse leveled against Manson from “Game of Thrones” actor Esmé Bianco are “provably false.” Bianco’s lawsuit says Manson flew her to California from England under the pretense of shooting music video and movies that never materialized. She says she was expected to stay at Manson’s home instead of her hotel, and there was no crew, just Manson shooting with a phone. Bianco says Manson deprived her of food and sleep but gave her alcohol and drugs, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to rape her during the night. Manson attorney Howard E. King says Bianco’s lawsuit was filed only after Manson refused to give into Bianco’s financial demands over “conduct that simply never occurred.”