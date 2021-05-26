Frost Advisory issued for North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Itasca FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North Itasca County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder air arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.alerts.weather.gov