newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itasca County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for North Itasca by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Itasca FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...North Itasca County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek area. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder air arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deer Creek, MN
County
Itasca County, MN
City
Frost, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corporation#Frost Advisory#North Itasca County#Frost Formation#Deer Creek Area#Temperatures#Target Area#Tender Plants#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Itasca County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON Humidity values from 20 to 25 percent and occasional wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will combine with dry fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA TODAY Very dry conditions are forecast once again today over northeast Minnesota. Critically low relative humidity values of 15 to 20 percent are expected along with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 10 to 18 mph. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON .Critical fire weather conditions will continue this afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Gusty winds up to 30 MPH will continue this afternoon before easing this evening. Min RHs below 25% are expected to continue until a cold front sweeps across the area this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, North Itasca, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WITH WARM TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA .Deep mixing in the wake of a warm front will result in very warm temperatures in the 80s and dry relative humidities between 15 and 25 percent this afternoon. West and west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 15 to 25 mph are expected as well. These conditions will persist into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH- CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, North Itasca, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin and South Aitkin. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread quickly.