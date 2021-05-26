Frost Advisory issued for North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WITH WARM TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA .Deep mixing in the wake of a warm front will result in very warm temperatures in the 80s and dry relative humidities between 15 and 25 percent this afternoon. West and west-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 15 to 25 mph are expected as well. These conditions will persist into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH- CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, North Itasca, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin and South Aitkin. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread quickly.