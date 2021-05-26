newsbreak-logo
Custer County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND WEST CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 328 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Maxwell, or 18 miles east of North Platte, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Arnold, Brady, Maxwell, Keith, Finchville and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 252. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 191 and 200.

alerts.weather.gov
