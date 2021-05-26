Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hole In The Wall, or 9 miles southwest of Kaycee, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kaycee around 240 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Sussex. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 240 and 261.