newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hole In The Wall, or 9 miles southwest of Kaycee, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kaycee around 240 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Sussex. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 240 and 261.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, WY
City
Kaycee, WY
City
Sussex, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Heavy Flooding#Storm#13 25 00#Southeast Johnson County#Brief Heavy Rainfall#Winds#Localized Flooding#Doppler Radar#Half Inch Hail#Target Area#Ground Lightning#Severity#Frequent Cloud#Mile Markers#Drive#Strike#Hole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSCNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Check out Kamala Harris' Naval Academy graduation punchline: 'Just ask any Marine today...'

It was an energizing speech. Vice President Kamala Harris made a joke about green electricity during her commencement speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis Friday. "Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel, and so would he," she said, before laughing.