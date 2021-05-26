Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Rush The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Rush County in central Kansas Southwestern Ellis County in central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, and is nearly stationary. Another severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of McCracken and was also nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Schoenchen and Liebenthal. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH