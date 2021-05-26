Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder air arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.alerts.weather.gov