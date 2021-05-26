newsbreak-logo
Cook County, MN

Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder air arrives Thursday night into Friday morning.

Itasca County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 06:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON Humidity values from 20 to 25 percent and occasional wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph will combine with dry fuels to produce near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS DUE TO CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER NORTHEAST MINNESOTA TODAY Very dry conditions are forecast once again today over northeast Minnesota. Critically low relative humidity values of 15 to 20 percent are expected along with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 10 to 18 mph. Be sure to check for burning restrictions and the fire danger rating before burning today. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Aitkin County, MNweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TODAY .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible this afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Winds may become gusty in the afternoon, with gusts currently likely to reach up to 25 MPH. Dry air in the low levels tomorrow is also likely to reduce min RHs below 25%. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.
Koochiching County, MNifallsjournal.com

Koochiching County under Red Flag Warning

Koochiching County is among several under a Red Flag Warning issued today by the National Weather Service. A Red Flag Warning means that critical weather conditions are ideal for a wildfire to spread quickly. The Red Flag Warning will begin late this morning and expire at 8 p.m. The warning...
Cook County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY EVENING Warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 80s, west and northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, and low relative humidity values of 15 to 35 percent will create near-critical fire weather conditions through early this evening. Any fires may spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Cook County, MNWTIP

DNR fire danger rating for Cook County is HIGH

Although Cook County is not listed in the Minnesota counties under the "Red Flag" warning issued by the National Weather Service yesterday and today, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has upgraded its fire danger to high on the North Shore. The National Weather Service is advising that there are...