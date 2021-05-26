Frost Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TODAY .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible this afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Winds may become gusty in the afternoon, with gusts currently likely to reach up to 25 MPH. Dry air in the low levels tomorrow is also likely to reduce min RHs below 25%. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEASTERN MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.