Delaware County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT...DELAWARE COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 431 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bovina Center, or 8 miles southeast of Delhi, moving northeast at 45 mph. Small hail and strong wind gusts will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walton, Delhi, Roxbury, Colchester, Hamden, Masonville, Andes, Hancock, Margaretville and Hobart.

alerts.weather.gov
City
Andes, NY
City
Hobart, NY
City
Delhi, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
City
Bovina Center, NY
City
Hamden, NY
City
Roxbury, NY
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Otsego; Schuyler; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Lackawanna and Pike counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.