Special Weather Statement issued for Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT...DELAWARE COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 431 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bovina Center, or 8 miles southeast of Delhi, moving northeast at 45 mph. Small hail and strong wind gusts will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walton, Delhi, Roxbury, Colchester, Hamden, Masonville, Andes, Hancock, Margaretville and Hobart.alerts.weather.gov