newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

General Motors, Lockheed Martin team up to produce new lunar rover for NASA's Artemis program

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19l7qw_0aCMqsiD00
(Taylor Smith/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) World-renowned Detroit automaker General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce a new lunar rover for NASA's Artemis program, Click On Detroit reports.

The Artemis program is centered around sending humans back to the Moon to explore and conduct scientific experiments using a variety of lunar rovers. NASA is looking for a Lunar Terrain Vehicle that will enable astronauts to explore the lunar surface farther and in greater detail than prior trips.

GM's relationship with NASA is not new, as the automaker produced the inertial guidance and navigation systems for the entire Apollo Moon program, including the Apollo 11 mission that saw the first human moon landing in 1969. GM also assisted in developing the electric Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle, including the chassis and wheels that were used on Apollo missions 15-17.

Alan Wexler, Senior vice president of Innovation and Growth at General Motors, discussed GM's history with NASA, and the desired goal of their partnership with Lockheed Martin.

“General Motors made history by applying advanced technologies and engineering to support the Lunar Rover Vehicle that the Apollo 15 astronauts drove on the Moon,” Wexler said. “Working together with Lockheed Martin and their deep-space exploration expertise, we plan to support American astronauts on the Moon once again.”

Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space, discussed the plans that they and GM have in regards to future lunar exploration vehicles and ventures.

“This alliance brings together powerhouse innovation from both companies to make a transformative class of vehicles,” Ambrose said. “Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically extend the range of astronauts as they perform high-priority science investigation[s] on the Moon that will ultimately impact humanity’s understanding of our place in the solar system."

Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
564
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Industry
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Range Rover#Click On Detroit#A Lunar Terrain Vehicle#Gm#Apollo Moon#Working#Lockheed Martin Space#Lunar Rovers#Artemis Program#Apollo Missions#American Astronauts#Moon Landing#Long Term Exploration#Chassis#Technologies#Scientific Experiments#Navigation#Surface Mobility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
EconomyHawaii Tribune-Herald

GM’s newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.
Economythewestonforum.com

General Motors announces its next electric vehicle: the New Moon Rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its EV fleet and has decided simply that land is not enough. In cooperation with Lockheed Martin, Develop GM plans A NASA electric lunar probe powered by Artemis astronauts to explore the moon. GM is no stranger to that Vehicle technology development For the...
Aerospace & Defenseaero-mag.com

Marotta CAS moves into production for Lockheed Martin

Marotta Controls, an aerospace and defence supplier based in New Jersey, has announced that its custom fin control actuation system (CAS) design project for Lockheed Martin has reached completion having achieved full component-level qualification to more than 20 military standards. The qualification process required Marotta to build more than 20...
IndustryPosted by
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Headed to Space…Again

General Motors is exploring new frontiers…on the moon. In an announcement on May 26, 2021, GM said that they’ll be teaming up with Lockheed Martin to develop a moon buggy for NASA. GM and Lockheed Martin worked together to develop a conceptual Lunar Terrain Vehicle in an answer to a request for information (RFI) by NASA last year. This isn’t the first time that GM is sending a lunar rover to the moon; they’ve designed rovers that made it to the moon on three Apollo missions.
Tucson, AZparabolicarc.com

Phantom Space Acquires StratSpace to Expand Services in Space

TUCSON (Phantom Space PR) — Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, today announced the successful acquisition of StratSpace, an industry leader in strategic growth consulting, space market projections, as well as the design, build, and management of satellites and satellite programs. The acquisition of StratSpace has further propelled the company towards its goal of becoming a leading space company, covering the full spectrum of primary space services: from satellites to launch to space data infrastructure. This acquisition, the first of many, puts Phantom Space on a hyperscale trajectory to become a global leader in the industry.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Elon Musk Throws Sarcasm At Blue Origin’s Defense Of Its NASA Moon Lander

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk has questioned Kent, Washington-based aerospace equipment and services provider Blue Origin's defense of its lunar lander for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program. Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics submitted proposals to NASA under the agency's NEXT Space Technologies for Exploration (NEXT-STEP) program last year, and the agency awarded SpaceX with a $3 billion award last month.
Economyexpress-journal.com

Lockheed-General Motors unite to build autonomous Moon buggy

Lockheed Martin, an aerospace company, and General Motors, an American vehicle manufacturer, have recently announced plans to establish an autonomous and electric buggy-like vehicle. This new vehicle is expected to aid future astronauts in zipping around the Moon’s surface. Lockheed and General Motors are among the group of industry giants...
Aerospace & Defensejust-auto.com

GM teams up with Lockheed on Moon mission

Lockheed Martin and General Motors are teaming up to develop the next generation of lunar vehicles to transport astronauts on the surface of the Moon. GM will be involved in the engineering of the vehicles, bringing its expertise in battery systems and autonomous drive to the project. NASA's Artemis program...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Lunar Programs: Significant Work Remains, Underscoring Challenges to Achieving Moon Landing in 2024

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has initiated eight lunar programs since 2017 to help NASA achieve its goal of returning humans to the Moon. NASA plans to conduct this mission, known as Artemis III, in 2024. NASA has made progress by completing some early lunar program development activities including initial contract awards, but an ambitious schedule decreases the likelihood of NASA achieving its goal. For example, NASA's planned pace to develop a Human Landing System, shown below, is months faster than other spaceflight programs, and a lander is inherently more complex because it supports human spaceflight.
Aerospace & DefenseStreetInsider.com

Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) Successfully Tests Navy's Hypersonic Strike System

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) team successfully conducted a significant live fire hypersonic strike system test in support of the U.S. Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) programs.
Littleton, COPosted by
9NEWS

GM, Lockheed Martin Space shoot for the moon in new partnership

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Colorado company building the spaceship returning U.S. astronauts to the moon has teamed with the country’s biggest automaker to create the cars they’ll drive there. Lockheed Martin Space, the Jefferson County-based division of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMTY) revealed Wednesday that it’s working with General Motors...
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Could hazardous space weather threaten NASA’s Artemis program?

NASA’s Artemis program currently aims to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024. However, a NASA report released in September 2020 outlining this goal also states that 2024 “is the most ambitious date possible.”. Ambition is admirable, but reality sometimes steps in. Delays are common (and likely) for many...