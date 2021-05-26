General Motors, Lockheed Martin team up to produce new lunar rover for NASA's Artemis program

(Taylor Smith/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) World-renowned Detroit automaker General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce a new lunar rover for NASA's Artemis program, Click On Detroit reports.

The Artemis program is centered around sending humans back to the Moon to explore and conduct scientific experiments using a variety of lunar rovers. NASA is looking for a Lunar Terrain Vehicle that will enable astronauts to explore the lunar surface farther and in greater detail than prior trips.

GM's relationship with NASA is not new, as the automaker produced the inertial guidance and navigation systems for the entire Apollo Moon program, including the Apollo 11 mission that saw the first human moon landing in 1969. GM also assisted in developing the electric Apollo Lunar Roving Vehicle, including the chassis and wheels that were used on Apollo missions 15-17.

Alan Wexler, Senior vice president of Innovation and Growth at General Motors, discussed GM's history with NASA, and the desired goal of their partnership with Lockheed Martin.

“General Motors made history by applying advanced technologies and engineering to support the Lunar Rover Vehicle that the Apollo 15 astronauts drove on the Moon,” Wexler said. “Working together with Lockheed Martin and their deep-space exploration expertise, we plan to support American astronauts on the Moon once again.”

Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Space, discussed the plans that they and GM have in regards to future lunar exploration vehicles and ventures.

“This alliance brings together powerhouse innovation from both companies to make a transformative class of vehicles,” Ambrose said. “Surface mobility is critical to enable and sustain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rovers will dramatically extend the range of astronauts as they perform high-priority science investigation[s] on the Moon that will ultimately impact humanity’s understanding of our place in the solar system."