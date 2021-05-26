newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Tackling the negotiations to tax the world

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yig6S_0aCMqp4200
© Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury recently announced a proposal to tax firms based on their sales in each country and impose a minimum corporate income tax rate at the global level. If a deal is to be struck by the end of summer, time is short and negotiations must be tackled efficiently. In our opinion, as former negotiators in the EU and G-20, the U.S. negotiation team should focus in the next few months on 3 C’s: Calibrating the deal, coordinating stakeholders and communicating clearly to ensure the success of this ambitious plan.

First, the deal needs calibration. As it stands right now, it is rather vague. The devil is in the details and the stakes are high. In shaping the parameters of the deal, countries can ensure that certain multinationals will be left out of the proposal, retain fiscal leeway, get a share of the corporate tax pie and even benefit from mitigated geopolitical strife.

The proposal is scarce on details. Countries will try to shape the parameters of the deal to exclude some of their strategic corporations and it is important for the U.S. to throw in some “carrots'' for these countries and their multinational firms: e.g. publishing a “white list” of compliers and allocating money to worthwhile projects according to criteria agreed by consensus. A linkage to sustainable development goals (SDGs), for example, could incentivize countries to engage in a humanitarian (and more easier to digest) endeavor, rather than in a simple tax collection exercise.

The minimum tax level should be wisely chosen to allow some countries to set higher marginal taxes, especially with a sales tax in place. Countries like Ireland are expected to demand a lower minimum tax rate during the negotiations. Less than two months from the launch of the initial scheme, the U.S. is already reducing the proposed global minimum corporate rate from 21 percent to 15 percent. Curtailing the “race to the bottom” should be done at a paced, sequential and sustainable rate. At the same time, the U.S. needs to keep in mind that the current proposal to increase domestic corporate taxes to a rate between 25 and 28 percent might put U.S. firms at a disadvantage, if the gap with the minimum global rate is too broad.

The “corporate tax pie” will be most likely divided between the U.S. and Europe, and this might make the whole proposal perceived as unfair by the rest of the countries. For negotiation packages to be solid, they have to be perceived as fair and beneficial by all parties. If the countries pledge to use tax money towards SDGs such as climate action, the tax receipts may benefit directly or indirectly countries outside the U.S. and Europe, making this global proposal more equitable.

The details of the deal need to address tensions over digital taxes and mitigate geopolitical strife. The deal will need to convince countries like Italy, that have already taken matters into their own hands and introduced a digital services tax to curb tax avoidance that may alter domestic policies, and the European Commission, which is pressing ahead with a digital levy.

Second, coordination will be far from easy as there are important stakeholders of various nature: large corporations, small tax havens, world powers and political forces in the U.S.

Large corporations might be (rightfully so) concerned about knocking profits, stock market response, effects on corporate location and even supply chains. Large and profitable flagship tech companies, like Microsoft or Apple, will be foreseeably among the hardest hit. The U.S. has historically warned in G-20 tax negotiations to be careful not to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. The U.S. must follow its own advice!

Tax havens, or “investment hubs”, will be hit and risk losing tax revenues as some companies relocate. Ireland, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Bermuda and Singapore are unlikely to be happy with a minimum tax rate and a sales tax.

World powers may object to the proposal because a deal would bolster U.S. influence as a global player. Should the U.S. succeed, and overcome the numerous stumbling blocks, it will reaffirm its “soft power,” and underpin its capacity to translate its priorities into other players’ objectives. The proposal is an eloquent statement and clearly marks the return of the U.S. as a major actor committed to the multilateral rules-based system, in contrast to the previous U.S. administration that was focused on curtailing the system. The U.S., in its role as leader of the free world, intends to fully exercise the power to define the rules on which the system is based, countering China’s unconcealed intention to define a global system with Chinese characteristics.

This bold move will certainly meet resistance from other world powers and jeopardize the negotiations. Coordination with the EU and within the G-7 is paramount.

Moreover, in diplomatic negotiations, frequently the most difficult agents to convince are not foreign, but domestic. Once a deal is reached, it needs approval from Congress, where democrats have a slim majority and Republicans have already criticized the plan. Republicans have voiced concerns “that the [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development] changes could directly reduce U.S. tax revenues and also leave the door open to other countries’ continued attacks on U.S. companies and our domestic tax base,” according to the Financial Times.

Last but not least, communication is essential for the success of this proposal and it will need to focus on reducing distrust in corporations and governments, the need for revenue post-COVID, and also on the fairness of the deal. Communication efforts will have to emphasize how the deal might reduce popular distrust in corporations and “humanize” their brands. For that to happen, multinational companies need to take ownership of the proposal and governments need to regain citizens’ trust by fixing a flawed and unfair corporate tax system. Communication should also stress the need for money to finance recovery after the pandemic, to prevent similar disasters in the future and contribute to global welfare through SDGs.

Fairness is another crucial element of the narrative. While corporations do not break the law by shifting profits abroad, their practice is certainly not fair to the other taxpayers who pay a much higher percentage of their income in taxes to governments — multinationals may occasionally get away with paying close to zero federal taxes. This rationale must be conveyed with maximum transparency through traditional and new communication channels. Particular attention should be given to social media, which can decisively influence diplomatic negotiations and even determine their success or failure.

All three C’s (calibration, coordination and communication) are of key importance. Companies need to be accountable for the taxes they pay in the countries where they operate and governments need to be accountable for the way they use the tax revenue. Spending the tax money on sustainable goals based on global consensus, such as SDGs, may pave the road toward a deal.

Ioana Maria Petrescu is a former finance minister of Romania and senior fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School. Follow her on Twitter: @petrescu_ioana

Alvaro Renedo Zalba is former Rafael del Pino-Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at the Harvard Kennedy School and served as director of the Department of European Affairs and G-20 in the presidency of the Government of Spain from 2016 to 2018.

The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Avoidance#Use Tax#European Union#Fiscal Policies#Government Policies#Economic Policies#The U S Treasury#Eu#The European Commission#Chinese#G 7#Congress#Financial Times#Harvard Kennedy School#G 20 Tax Negotiations#Diplomatic Negotiations#Tax Firms#Negotiation Packages#Tax Money#Tax Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
EconomyKeene Sentinel

Global tax deal nears as G-7 seeks common ground

A global agreement that could reshape the tax landscape for the biggest corporations is approaching a crucial first stage as the Group of Seven nations hone in on an accord that might feature both a minimum rate and encompass digital giants. If finance ministers, who were due to meet virtually...
Economyyourdecommissioningnews.com

The UK wants more G7 growth in climate funding, aimed at tax reform

After a meeting with other finance ministers and central bankers in the UK on Friday, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak called for further progress to ensure that financial markets support reducing greenhouse gas emissions. G7 is a group of rich countries. Sunak seeks consistent international rules on how companies report...
ChinaPosted by
The Hill

China is already winning World War III, via money

Actor John Cena’s cringe-worthy apology to China has become a viral sensation. While it may seem trivial to some, it serves as a visual touchstone to the aggressive tactics China employs to achieve domination. While promoting the ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise to a Taiwanese broadcaster,...
Economy101 WIXX

Italy to approve reform decree to unlock EU Recovery funds

ROME (Reuters) – The Italian government will meet later on Friday to approve a decree setting out how it will oversee investments funded by the European Union and accelerating procedures for public works, a key step in unlocking the EU funds. The reforms were promised to the European Commission to...
Agriculturekfgo.com

EU talks on farming subsidy reforms break up with no deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc’s huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture’s environmental impact. The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its...
WorldIndustriALL

Kyrgyzstan: controversial trade union law vetoed

The law on trade unions that would seriously undermine freedom of association in Kyrgyzstan and deprive unions of their independence was vetoed by the President on 27 May. For two years, unions in Kyrgyzstan have been fighting back against the now vetoed law, deemed to be in contravention of the national constitution and ILO Conventions 87 and 98, ratified by Kyrgyzstan.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Belarus crisis heightens stakes of Biden-Putin summit

An extraordinary crisis in Belarus is pushing a months-long simmering conflict to the forefront of President Biden ’s agenda and raising the stakes for an upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Biden is likely to confront Putin in Switzerland, when the two leaders will meet on June 16,...
Businesskdal610.com

UK says global tax deal must tackle large tech companies

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Thursday that any global deal on a minimum corporate tax rate must ensure that large tech companies pay their fair share of tax, a day before it hosts an online meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers. “Our consistent position has been that...
Personal Financerealclearmarkets.com

How Yellen Can Negotiate a Global Minimum Tax

In our opinion, as former negotiators in the EU and G-20, the U.S. negotiation team should focus in the next few months on 3 C’s: Calibrating the deal, coordinating stakeholders and communicating clearly to ensure the success of this ambitious plan. Read Full Article »
Economybruegel.org

International tax debate moves from digital focus to global minimum

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is continuing its fight against profit-shifting by focusing on the digital economy. In making a specific link to the digital transition, the OECD hoped to build a global consensus that companies earning profits in countries where they don’t have a physical presence have an obligation to pay taxes somewhere on those profits. The 2015 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project made great strides in improving international exchange of tax information and in curbing practices identified as particularly harmful. The next goal was to create an “inclusive format“ that invited far more countries to the negotiating table, and to find a deal by mid-2021 on how to tackle profit-shifting more directly by examining sectors that rely heavily on intangible assets.
Politicsrenewanews.com

Negotiating the Future of US Climate Policy

By Joel Stronberg This is not a plan that tinkers around the edges. It is a once-in-a-generation investment in America … I’m convinced that if we act now, in 50 years, people will look back and say, ‘This was the moment America won the future.—President Joe Biden It’s nearly Memorial Day, and President Biden’s hoped-for agreement on an infrastructure bill seems to be in..
Economykfgo.com

Last EU parliaments set to back recovery fund, first EU debt issue in mid-June

BRUSSELS/VIENNA (Reuters) – The last parliaments in the European Union were set on Thursday to back the ratification of a law raising national guarantees to the EU budget, paving the way for the bloc to start borrowing within weeks for its 750 billion-euro post-pandemic recovery. Austria and Poland’s parliaments were...
Economybruegel.org

Europe must fix its fiscal rules

Last spring, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic began to bite, the European Commission suspended the stability and growth pact (SGP), a set of rules designed to ensure that countries in the EU pursue sound public finances and co-ordinate their fiscal policies. And in March this year, the...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

Majority of the Brexit aid fund – GrenzEcho

On Tuesday evening, the European Parliament’s Regional Policy Committee approved by a large majority the Arimont report on the so-called “Brexit Amendment Reserve”. This enabled the parliament negotiator, Pascal Aremont, European Parliament member from eastern Belgium (CSP-EPP), to bring the difficult negotiations to a “widely accepted, cross-party outcome” in the EU Parliament, it was said.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Biden promises to combat supply shortages as prices rise

President Biden said Thursday his administration will take action against anti-competitive business practices and ease construction materials shortages and transportation backups in an effort to curb price hikes. Why it matters: "In recent weeks, the United States has faced shortfalls and bottlenecks from lumber to computer chips to port cargo...