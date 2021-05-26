How To Make Your Morning Routine More Eco-Friendly

Glossier alums Rebecca Zhou and Annie Kreighbaum are placing more importance on the skin beyond your face with their stunning, new body-smoothing essentials. Humans contain multitudes, which is one of the reasons why so many skin-care lovers have a multi-step, twice-daily routine for their faces… but can barely remember to use body moisturizer. While working at Glossier during the early days of the beloved beauty brand, Soft Services founders Rebecca Zhou and Annie Kreighbaum watched as shoppers connected with the physical (and emotional) power of a skin-care routine for the face. However, while Kreighbaum used her beauty editor skillset to solve her facial skin concerns and Zhou helped build the e-commerce platform that turned commenters into customers, they felt something was missing in the body category.