newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

10 Fun Easter Eggs at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

By Alicia Stella
orlandoparkstop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the positive response from my last Easter Eggs story all about Universal Studios Florida, as promised, here’s one dedicated to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This theme park is located right next door to Universal Studios Florida, and is jam-packed with its own unique brand of hidden details and fun stuff to look out for. Here are ten fun Easter eggs at Islands of Adventure. Be sure to check out the video version of this article for additional visuals!

orlandoparkstop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull Island#Universal Studios Florida#Comic Book Fans#Adam#Dragon Challenge#Mythos#Cannonball#Popeye Bluto#Three Broomsticks#Forbidden Journey#Daily Bugle#Adventure Features#Fun#Islands#Attractions#Jurassic Park Fans#Dinosaurs#Birds#Silly Visual Gags#Souvenir Scents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Jurassic Park Keychains, Pins, Mr. DNA Fanny Pack, and Passholder VelociCoaster Tee Roar Into Universal’s Islands of Adventure

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Jurassic Park merchandise has been making its way into Universal’s Islands of Adventure ahead of the grand opening of Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Today we found two new pin sets, keychains, a Mr. DNA fanny pack, and a Passholder-exclusive tee.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Easter Eggs and References

This article contains spoilers for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3. The third season of the Netflix and DreamWorks animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous pits the teenaged main characters against the Scorpius rex, a hybrid dinosaur like nothing they’ve ever dealt with before. They successfully defeat her, while simultaneously thwarting an attempt by Dr. Henry Wu to retrieve his research on the hybrids and dealing with the emotional impact of leaving their new found family.
MoviesInside the Magic

Lucky Guests Experience RARE Finn Easter Egg on Rise of the Resistance

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to snag a coveted boarding group for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you know how incredible this ride is. Arguably one of the most elaborate theme park attractions of all time, the 18-minute-long experience transports Disney Parks Guests into the Star Wars timeline, at the peak of the First Order’s power in the galaxy.
Orlando, FLorlandoinformer.com

Jurassic World VelociCoaster’s hidden Easter eggs

Universal Orlando Resort’s newest roller coaster, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, is currently only in its rehearsal phase, but it’s already being received to critical acclaim – and part of these accolades have to do with its many fun Easter eggs. Sneaking in such extras is commonplace for Universal, whether it’s, say,...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
The Laurinburg Exchange

Kids Summer Camp will offer fun adventures

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks and Recreation is offering a two-week summer camp experience for younger Scotland County residents. “During those two weeks, we have a diverse schedule of activities for both weeks of camp this year,” said Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley. “These activities include ‘Defy Gravity Trampoline Park’ and ‘Neptune Island Water Park,’ which we will visit both weeks. Those are our big-ticket field trips.”
LifestyleObserver

What Your Universal Studios Vacation Will Actually Cost in 2021

Back in March 2020, both Disney and Universal closed its theme parks in Florida as a result of the advancing COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly three months later, Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay began a phased reopening on June 5, 2020 with increased public health and safety measures put in place. While the main Orlando park is still operating at reduced capacity as a result, temperature checks are no longer required for guests as of May 6. It’s a sign that major in-person venues are slowly, gradually creeping back toward normalcy.
Video Gamesanimationxpress.com

miHoYo announces Genshin Impact’s Version 1.6 update, ‘Midsummer Island Adventure’, will arrive on 9June 2021

Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo has announced that Genshin Impact’s Version 1.6 update, Midsummer Island Adventure, will be arriving on 9June 2021 for PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation4, and PlayStation5. The game will introduce alternate character outfits and a new playable character from Inazuma. As the world of Teyvat enters the hot summer season, Travelers may also join Klee and other characters in a series of fun adventures on the distant seas.
Lifestylemydisneydorks.com

Fireworks Returning to Disneyland Resort For Special Event

Disneyland hasn’t had fireworks lighting up the skys in over a year, but that’s about to change as major celebrations come to the Resort for the grand opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure park. Disney Parks will also be streaming live the opening ceremony of Avengers Campus on...
Moviesdapsmagic.com

More Details Released About WEB-SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

When WEB-SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure opens on June 4, 2021, guests will be able to fulfill their dreams of being Spider-Man as they team up with him against some Spider-Bots that have gotten out of control. The new attraction utilizes multiple different technologies to create a truly interactive experience. Because of this, they will be able to sling webbing just like Spider-Man.
Lifestyleinsideuniversal.net

Summer Tribute Store featuring Jurassic World opens at Universal Studios Florida

The Summer Tribute Store featuring Jurassic World has officially opened, celebrating the iconic franchise, as well as the upcoming Grand Opening of Universal’s newest attraction, VelociCoaster – opening June 10 at Islands of Adventure. This is the first tribute store dedicated to an attraction, as previous stores were centered around...
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Which Walt Disney Theme Park Has The Best Food? Epcot, Magic Kingdom And More, Ranked

If you're heading off to Walt Disney World for a vacation, the most important thing for many guests is the attractions. What many people care about most is the rides. You'll want to hit all the roller coasters if you're into thrill rides. If you have small kids, you'll want to hit all those storybook dark rides in Fantasyland. However, rides aren't all there is to do in the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. At some point, you've got to eat and some of us are all about the food. But which park does food the best?