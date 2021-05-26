The Complete Guide to Air Fryers

If you love your air fryer and you love cheesecake then you'll go crazy for these simple Air Fryer Cheesecake Chimichangas! Fun, flavorful and perfect for the whole family. I love when I can have two recipes mash into one tasty dish and that is exactly what you get with these Air Fryer Cheesecake Chimichangas. Cheesecake filling and pie filling are rolled up inside a flour tortilla, air fried, then rolled in delicious cinnamon sugar! The air fryer isn't just for savory food. There are so many fun desserts you can make like AIR FRYER FRIED OREOS or AIR FRYER CHURRO BITES! Nothing beats a good handheld dessert. No oil or frying necessary! You really can't go wrong with these scrumptious Air Fryer Cheesecake Chimichangas!