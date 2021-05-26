newsbreak-logo
Omaha, NE

Florida Georgia Line announces Oct. tour stop in Omaha

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 3 days ago

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(OMAHA, Neb.) Country music stars Florida Georgia Line announced an Omaha stop during their upcoming tour on Wednesday, reported KETV Omaha.

The group made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will perform at CHI Center Omaha on Oct. 15 on their I Love My Country Tour beginning that begins this September in Atlanta.

According to RollingStone.com, the tour features Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as opening acts.

Tickets for the Omaha show go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Lincoln, NE
At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

