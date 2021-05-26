Florida Georgia Line announces Oct. tour stop in Omaha

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

(OMAHA, Neb.) Country music stars Florida Georgia Line announced an Omaha stop during their upcoming tour on Wednesday, reported KETV Omaha.

The group made up of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will perform at CHI Center Omaha on Oct. 15 on their I Love My Country Tour beginning that begins this September in Atlanta.

According to RollingStone.com, the tour features Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin as opening acts.

Tickets for the Omaha show go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.